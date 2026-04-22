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HomeNewsIndiaMan held for cheating patients, forging documents at KGMU in Lucknow

Man held for cheating patients, forging documents at KGMU in Lucknow

Lucknow, Apr 21 (PTI): A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly cheating patients and their attendants at the King George's Medical University by posing as a representative of a fake trust and issuing forged documents, police said on Tuesda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 12:36 AM (IST)

Lucknow, Apr 21 (PTI): A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly cheating patients and their attendants at the King George's Medical University by posing as a representative of a fake trust and issuing forged documents, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Hassam Ahmad, was apprehended inside the KGMU campus after MBBS students caught him allegedly collecting money from patients in the name of a fictitious 'Cardio Seva Sansthan', officials said.

According to police, the action followed a complaint from the university's proctorial office, which flagged instances of fraud, forgery and other criminal activities. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had also issued a fake notice dated April 13 using forged signatures of a senior faculty member, inviting MBBS students of the 2023 batch to a purported conference at AIIMS Delhi on April 29, which was found to be false.

Police said examination of the accused's mobile phone has led to recovery of several suspicious documents. Investigators suspect that he may have been attempting to lure MBBS students, particularly female students, to Delhi or other places on the pretext of conferences, indicating a possible larger criminal conspiracy.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Kamlesh Dixit said, "A complaint was received from the acting proctor of the medical university alleging that Hassam Ahmad was involved in cheating patients and their attendants in the name of treatment. Several forged documents were also found in his mobile phone.

"Based on these facts, an FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway. Necessary legal action will be taken as more facts come to light." An FIR has been registered at Chowk police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the accused is being interrogated, police said, adding that all aspects of the case are being probed. PTI KIS PRK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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