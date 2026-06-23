'Major Upswing' In India-UAE Ties: MEA On Growing Defence Cooperation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India and UAE significantly strengthen their defense partnership.

UAE shows interest in India's BrahMos, Akashteer systems.

Talks progress rapidly given UAE's evolving security needs.

India's defence partnership with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has strengthened and deepened significantly in recent years, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday, even as discussions continue between the two countries over the possible export of Indian defence systems, including the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and the Akashteer air defence system.

Speaking in Delhi, Jaiswal said, "This is a very important relationship with the United Arab Emirates in recent several years has actually seen a major upswing, and in that upswing the defence partnership also plays an important role, and that also has strengthened and deepened, so that is where we are in our defence partnership."

India, UAE In Talks Over Defence Systems

India and the UAE are holding discussions on the potential sale of some of India's flagship defence platforms, including BrahMos and Akashteer, India Today reported earlier.

The talks are at an early stage but are progressing rapidly. One source said the UAE has shown interest in multiple Indian weapon systems.

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"The UAE has shown interest in a number of our weapon systems, including BrahMos and Akashteer. The talks between India and the UAE are at initial stages and are progressing fast," India Today cited the source.

Neither the Indian government nor the UAE administration has officially commented on the reported discussions.

UAE Looking To Bolster Defence Capabilities

The discussions come as the UAE reassesses its defence procurement strategy following missile and drone threats witnessed during the recent regional conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

The Gulf nation is also seeking to strengthen security around the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important route through which a substantial share of its energy exports passes.

Earlier this year, the UAE signed a memorandum of understanding with South Korea to expand defence cooperation, with agreements expected to exceed USD 35 billion (Rs 3.3 lakh crore).

Analysts say a diversified supplier base offers Abu Dhabi greater strategic autonomy while closer defence ties with India do not complicate its relationship with the United States, given that both countries remain US allies.

BrahMos And Akashteer Draw International Interest

BrahMos, jointly developed by India and Russia, is among the world's fastest operational supersonic cruise missiles and can be launched from land, sea and air platforms. The missile has an export range of around 290 km.

Any export of BrahMos to the UAE would require Russian approval because of the joint development arrangement. However, a source told Reuters that Moscow's approval is unlikely to be a hurdle given its close ties with Abu Dhabi.

Akashteer is a fully automated air defence command-and-control system developed by Bharat Electronics Ltd in collaboration with the Indian Army. The system is designed to process battlefield information from multiple sensors and weapon platforms, enabling faster identification and engagement of aerial threats.

Defence experts believe Akashteer could complement the UAE's existing missile defence architecture, which includes US-made THAAD and Patriot systems as well as the MGM-168 ATACMS ballistic missile.

Strategic Ties Expand Beyond Defence

The reported defence discussions come amid expanding strategic engagement between India and the UAE. In recent years, both countries have signed agreements covering trade, energy, investment and defence manufacturing, including a pact for the joint development of military hardware.

According to government sources, the proposed defence cooperation also aligns with New Delhi's broader strategic objective of deepening ties with Abu Dhabi at a time when Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have strengthened defence cooperation.

"The growing ties must also be understood against the backdrop of wider regional geopolitical dynamics, in particular the competition between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi for regional leadership. Expanded defence ties between India and the UAE essentially serve as a form of strategic signalling, allowing both countries to showcase the strength and depth of their partnerships," Pearl Pandya, an expert in armed conflict in South Asia, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

MEA Updates On Ras Laffan Tragedy

During the briefing, Jaiswal also spoke about the explosion at the Ras Laffan Industrial City gas facility in Qatar, which claimed the lives of Indian nationals.

"Very unfortunate death of 12 Indian nationals. Several others also died of other nationalities, but we lost 12 of our nationals in the tragedy in Ras Laffan, where an explosion happened. Several other people have also been injured. I am told that some 66 people are injured across nationalities. We do not know exactly how many of them are Indian nationals, but all those people who are injured are safe. We are talking to the local authorities for the identification of the mortal remains, as well as for the transportation of the mortal remains to India. We are also in touch with the family members of those who died in this very unfortunate incident," he said.

Strait Of Hormuz Traffic Continues

Jaiswal also provided an update on Indian vessels operating in the Persian Gulf region.

"As of today, we have 10 Indian flag vessels, which are still in the Persian Gulf region. In addition to these 10, we have two Indian ships which have crossed from this side into the Persian Gulf, which means that traffic is going back and forth, since the signing of the MoU on the 17th June, 11 India-bound vessels have transited through the Strait of Hormuz. The vessels include three India flagged crude oil tankers, each carrying 2,85,000 metric tons of crude oil, one foreign flag LPG carrier, one foreign flag crude oil tanker, and six foreign flag bulk carriers carrying fertilizer, and it is our expectation and hope that the remaining Indian flag vessels, of which the number of which I just gave you, would also be able to cross the order soon," he said.

India's Defence Exports Continue To Rise

India's defence exports have grown sharply in recent years. Official figures show exports crossed USD 4 billion (Rs 37,868 crore) in the financial year ending March 2026, compared with USD 7.26 million (Rs 68 crore) in 2013-14.

Government sources told Reuters that Operation Sindoor in May last year, during which India used the BrahMos missile in combat for the first time against Pakistan, has increased international interest in Indian defence systems.

India has signed agreements to export BrahMos missiles to Vietnam and Indonesia, while Thailand, South Africa, Brazil and Chile have also shown interest. The Philippines remains the first and only country to have received the missile system under a deal signed in 2022.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the United States remained the largest arms supplier to the Middle East between 2021 and 2025, accounting for 54 per cent of regional imports, followed by Italy with 12 per cent and France with 11 per cent.

India, however, continues to be the world's second-largest arms importer, accounting for more than 8 per cent of global arms imports, according to SIPRI.

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