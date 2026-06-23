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HomeNewsIndiaAIMIM Leader Likens Akhilesh Yadav To Duryodhana, Warns Against 'Arrogance'

AIMIM Leader Likens Akhilesh Yadav To Duryodhana, Warns Against 'Arrogance'

Chauhan recently voiced his displeasure over what he described as the lack of seriousness shown towards AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's offer of an alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 04:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AIMIM spokesperson likened SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to Duryodhan.
  • Chauhan criticized SP's arrogance, rejecting Owaisi's alliance offer.
  • AIMIM seeks political share, alleging past neglect by SP.

As political parties sharpen their attacks ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, AIMIM spokesperson Shadab Chauhan has launched a fresh salvo at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of arrogance and likening him to Duryodhan from the Mahabharata.

Social Media Post Targets SP Chief

Chauhan recently voiced his displeasure over what he described as the lack of seriousness shown towards AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's offer of an alliance in Uttar Pradesh. He shared a detailed post on social media platform X.

In the post, Chauhan wrote, "In Mahabharata, Pandavas had asked for 5 villages from Kauravas but Duryodhan refused due to blind ambition and ego. After that, a war was fought in Kurukshetra for 18 days and 5 Pandavas were victorious and 100 Kauravas were defeated and destroyed, the main reason for whose destruction was Duryodhan's ego. Similarly, today we are demanding our political share with respect in proportion to our population, but Akhilesh Yadav is refusing out of ego and is playing the role of today's Duryodhan, so remember that the same fate will befall you because you do not have the courage to defeat BJP alone."

ALSO READ: TN CM Vijay Cites Assembly Records To Counter DMK Over National Anthem Row

References Owaisi's Alliance Offer

Chauhan further wrote, "That is why our leader, the protector of the Constitution, Owaisi sahab, showed a big heart and said that our doors are open to defeat the BJP by preventing the division of secular votes, but now there will be talk of equality, there will be talk of share. We trusted you for 34 years but there was no development in our areas, no educational institutions were opened, no respect and security was provided, no health services were improved, no reservation was provided and no justice was done to 20% of the population."

No Response From Samajwadi Party Yet

So far, the Samajwadi Party has not responded to Chauhan's remarks.

Recently, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi visited Uttar Pradesh, where he offered an alliance for the upcoming Assembly elections.

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Before You Go

Shiv Sena UBT Row: MP Sanjay Dina Patil Cites Internal Issues Behind Party Discontent

Frequently Asked Questions

Who criticized Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and why?

AIMIM spokesperson Shadab Chauhan criticized Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of arrogance. This stemmed from a perceived lack of seriousness towards AIMIM's offer of an alliance for the Uttar Pradesh elections.

To whom did Shadab Chauhan compare Akhilesh Yadav?

Shadab Chauhan compared Akhilesh Yadav to Duryodhan from the Mahabharata. He attributed Yadav's refusal of an alliance to ego and blind ambition, similar to Duryodhan's character.

Which party offered an alliance to defeat the BJP?

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi offered an alliance for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. He stated their doors were open to prevent the division of secular votes and defeat the BJP.

Has the Samajwadi Party responded to these accusations?

No, the Samajwadi Party has not yet issued a response to the remarks made by AIMIM spokesperson Shadab Chauhan regarding Akhilesh Yadav.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 04:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Duryodhana AIMIM AKhilesh Yadav Arrogance AIMIM Leader Shadab Chauhan
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