AIMIM Leader Likens Akhilesh Yadav To Duryodhana, Warns Against 'Arrogance'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AIMIM spokesperson likened SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to Duryodhan.

Chauhan criticized SP's arrogance, rejecting Owaisi's alliance offer.

AIMIM seeks political share, alleging past neglect by SP.

As political parties sharpen their attacks ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, AIMIM spokesperson Shadab Chauhan has launched a fresh salvo at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of arrogance and likening him to Duryodhan from the Mahabharata.

Social Media Post Targets SP Chief

Chauhan recently voiced his displeasure over what he described as the lack of seriousness shown towards AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's offer of an alliance in Uttar Pradesh. He shared a detailed post on social media platform X.

In the post, Chauhan wrote, "In Mahabharata, Pandavas had asked for 5 villages from Kauravas but Duryodhan refused due to blind ambition and ego. After that, a war was fought in Kurukshetra for 18 days and 5 Pandavas were victorious and 100 Kauravas were defeated and destroyed, the main reason for whose destruction was Duryodhan's ego. Similarly, today we are demanding our political share with respect in proportion to our population, but Akhilesh Yadav is refusing out of ego and is playing the role of today's Duryodhan, so remember that the same fate will befall you because you do not have the courage to defeat BJP alone."

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References Owaisi's Alliance Offer

Chauhan further wrote, "That is why our leader, the protector of the Constitution, Owaisi sahab, showed a big heart and said that our doors are open to defeat the BJP by preventing the division of secular votes, but now there will be talk of equality, there will be talk of share. We trusted you for 34 years but there was no development in our areas, no educational institutions were opened, no respect and security was provided, no health services were improved, no reservation was provided and no justice was done to 20% of the population."

No Response From Samajwadi Party Yet

So far, the Samajwadi Party has not responded to Chauhan's remarks.

Recently, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi visited Uttar Pradesh, where he offered an alliance for the upcoming Assembly elections.

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