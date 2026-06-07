DMK Serves Defamation Notice To TVK MLA Pallavi Over Power Cut Allegations

Chennai: The DMK served a legal notice on TVK MLA representing the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Constituency, M R Pallavi, demanding an unconditional apology for allegedly making and broadcasting "reckless and defamatory" statements against the opposition party members.

The notice, dated June 6, was issued by advocate and DMK spokesperson Saravanan. It notice has also been served to the Resident Grievance Officer for YouTube (Google LLC).

The controversy stems from a video interview given by the TVK party leader Pallavi to a local channel, which was subsequently published on their YouTube channel and widely circulated as a "Shorts" video clip across various social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook.

The notice claimed that during the interview, the anchor questioned the MLA regarding frequent power cuts experienced in Chennai's Kolathur Constituency and other areas. In response, Pallavi allegedly made several “false imputations”, including claims that DMK party members were responsible for the recent power cuts and had intentionally bribed officials of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board to discredit the TVK party government.

The notice further noted her allegation that TVK workers in the Royapuram Constituency had discovered DMK members using money and influence to deliberately engineer the power failures.

The legal notice strongly condemned these statements as being "completely baseless" and without an iota of factual evidence. It asserted that the allegations tarnish the reputation of sincere DMK cadres, promote enmity between different political parties, and have caused "irreparable damage to the reputation, credibility, and public image of DMK party members”.

The complainant has called upon both the MLA and the media house to publish an unconditional apology prominently across all their social media platforms within 24 hours of receiving the notice.

Additionally, they have demanded the immediate and permanent removal of the full interview video, the Shorts clip, and all associated reproductions from every social media handle under their control.

Failing compliance within the stipulated 24-hour window, DMK has warned that they will be constrained to initiate appropriate civil and criminal legal proceedings against the parties involved, holding them liable for all costs and damages.

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