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HomeNewsIndiaEggs Hurled At TMC Leader Madan Mitra's Car In West Bengal: Watch

Eggs Hurled At TMC Leader Madan Mitra's Car In West Bengal: Watch

The incident occurred in the Ariadaha area, where Mitra had reportedly gone after receiving information about unrest in the locality.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 07 Jun 2026 11:15 AM (IST)

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and MLA Madan Mitra faced protests in West Bengal's Kamarhati on Saturday night after his convoy was allegedly targeted with eggs by a group of residents, highlighting what appears to be growing public resentment against sections of the party leadership following the Assembly election defeat.

The incident occurred in the Ariadaha area, where Mitra had reportedly gone after receiving information about unrest in the locality. As his convoy passed through the area, protesters allegedly threw eggs at the vehicles, creating a tense situation. Reports also claimed that the MLA's driver was assaulted during the commotion.

Mitra Wasn't Inside The Car

Mitra later maintained that he was not inside the vehicle that was targeted. He alleged that the incident was orchestrated by BJP-backed elements and described it as a planned attack. Local residents, however, argued that dissatisfaction in the area had been building for some time.

According to local accounts, the protest was linked to allegations of illegal collections by political functionaries. A group of auto-rickshaw and e-rickshaw drivers had gathered outside the residence of a councillor in Ward No. 14, demanding the return of money they claimed had been collected from them over the years. The demonstrators sought accountability and raised questions about local leadership following the shift in the state's political landscape.

The episode adds to a series of recent confrontations involving TMC leaders. In several places across the state, eggs have emerged as a symbol of public protest, with party leaders facing demonstrations and hostile receptions from residents.

Just days earlier, Abhishek Banerjee was met with protests during a visit to Sonarpur. Banerjee had travelled to the area to meet the family of a deceased party worker when demonstrators allegedly raised slogans against him and hurled eggs and stones. Security personnel were forced to intervene and escort the TMC leader away from the spot.

The latest incident involving Mitra is likely to intensify political debate over the mood on the ground in West Bengal, as opposition parties and the ruling camp trade accusations over the growing number of protests directed at senior TMC figures.

Before You Go

Crime: Reward Increased to ₹1 Lakh for Accused in Ghazipur Vineet Murder Case

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Jun 2026 11:14 AM (IST)
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TMC Madan Mitra West Bengal .TMC Madan Mitra Video
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