Maharashtra's Rahuri MLA Shivaji Kardile Passes Away

HomeNewsIndiaMaharashtra's Rahuri MLA Shivaji Kardile Passes Away

By : PTI | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 12:29 PM (IST)
Pune, Oct 17 (PTI) BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile, who represented the Rahuri constituency in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district, passed away following a heart attack on Friday, sources close to the family said.

He was 66.

Kardile suffered a heart attack in the morning. He was rushed to a hospital in Ahilyanagar, where doctors declared him dead, said the family sources.

The BJP leader, who is survived by his wife, a son and daughters, had been suffering from a spinal ailment for an extended period and had largely withdrawn from public life for over a year, party sources said.

His last rites will be performed later in the day.

Kardile began his political career as a sarpanch. A six-time legislator, Kardile had won five consecutive terms. In the 2019 assembly elections, he lost to NCP’s Prajakta Tanpure but returned to the assembly after his victory in the 2024 polls. Before joining the BJP, Kardile won his first term as an independent and subsequently became an MLA on Congress and undivided NCP tickets.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

His son Akshay Kardile currently serves as the Ahilyanagar south district chief of the BJP Yuva Morcha, party sources added. Kardile’s son-in-law Sangram Jagtap is also an MLA. He represents the Ahmednagar City constituency in Ahilyanagar district.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, who represents the Karjat-Jamkhed seat in Ahilyanagar district, condoled with Kardile’s family. “The people-oriented work he did in various positions such as MLA, Minister of State, Chairman of Ahilyanagar District Bank, etc., will always be remembered,” said Pawar on X. PTI SPK ND NR

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 12:29 PM (IST)
