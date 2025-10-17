Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Happy Dhanteras 2025 Wishes: Share These Heartfelt Messages And Greetings With Your Loved Ones

Happy Dhanteras 2025 Wishes: Share These Heartfelt Messages And Greetings With Your Loved Ones

Share Happy Dhanteras 2025 wishes and messages with your loved ones. Celebrate wealth, prosperity, and happiness with these heartfelt notes.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 12:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dhanteras 2025 marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations and is a festival that celebrates wealth, prosperity, and well-being. On this auspicious day, people purchase gold, silver, and new utensils while performing special prayers to invite blessings from Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari. Sharing heartfelt wishes and messages with loved ones enhances the festive spirit. Whether you want to send a simple greeting, a status, or a personalised message, these Happy Dhanteras 2025 wishes and messages will make your celebrations even more meaningful.

Happy Dhanteras 2025 Wishes

  • "Wishing you a Dhanteras filled with prosperity, joy, and wealth. May your life shine brighter than ever!"
  • "May this Dhanteras illuminate your life with love, wealth, and peace."
  • "On this auspicious Dhanteras, may your home be filled with good fortune and positivity."
  • "Happy Dhanteras! May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with endless happiness and success."
  • "Sending you warm Dhanteras wishes for good health, fortune, and prosperity."
  • "On this auspicious day, may your efforts bring you abundant rewards. Happy Dhanteras!"
  • "Happy Dhanteras 2025! Let this festive season mark the start of happiness and prosperity."
  • "On Dhanteras, may your heart and home overflow with joy and blessings."
  • "May the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi bring wealth, love, and peace into your life."
  • "Celebrate this Dhanteras with love, happiness, and sparkling moments of prosperity."

Happy Dhanteras 2025 Messages

  • "May your Dhanteras sparkle with gold, happiness, and endless prosperity."
  • "On Dhanteras 2025, may your life be filled with shining moments and sweet memories."
  • "Happy Dhanteras! May your family be blessed with love and good fortune."
  • "Wishing you a Dhanteras as special and sparkling as you are."
  • "Sending festive wishes for a Dhanteras filled with gold, sweets, and smiles."
  • "Let this Dhanteras bring new opportunities, abundance, and success into your life."
  • "May the lamps of Dhanteras brighten your life with positivity and fortune."
  • "Celebrate Dhanteras with devotion, joy, and hopes for a prosperous life."
  • "May your life be blessed with health, joy, and wealth this festive season."
  • "Sending you warm wishes for health, wealth, and success this Dhanteras."
Published at : 17 Oct 2025 11:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dhanteras Wishes Dhanteras Messages Happy Dhanteras 2025 Dhanteras Greetings
