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HomeNewsIndiaLucknow University professor detained for questioning over 'objectionable' calls, paper-leak claims

Lucknow University professor detained for questioning over 'objectionable' calls, paper-leak claims

Lucknow, May 15 (PTI): The University of Lucknow has initiated an inquiry and police have detained an assistant professor for questioning after allegations surfaced that he had an objectionable and derogatory phone conversation with a female student and allegedly offered undue favours while claiming that he could leak examination papers, officials said on Frida.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 May 2026 12:07 AM (IST)

Lucknow, May 15 (PTI): The University of Lucknow has initiated an inquiry and police have detained an assistant professor for questioning after allegations surfaced that he had an objectionable and derogatory phone conversation with a female student and allegedly offered undue favours while claiming that he could leak examination papers, officials said on Friday.

The accused professor, however, denied all allegations and claimed that he is being falsely implicated due to the university's "internal politics".

University sources said the matter came to light after the female student informed the administration about the alleged incident and audio clips of purported phone conversations between her and the professor went viral on social media.

In a press release issued on Friday, the university administration said it follows a "zero-tolerance" policy in such matters and any conduct affecting the dignity of the institution and the academic environment would not be tolerated.

The release said Vice Chancellor J P Saini has directed the university's Internal Complaints Committee to submit its report on the matter within 24 hours.

The university said the move reflects its commitment to ensuring a fair probe and that strict action would be taken if the allegations are found to be true.

It further said the controller of examinations has got an FIR lodged against the professor in connection with the alleged paper-leak claims made in the audio clips.

According to a statement issued by the Lucknow Police late on Friday evening, the FIR was lodged at the Hasanganj police station on the complaint from the university's controller of examinations against Paramjeet Singh, an assistant professor in the Zoology department.

The complaint alleges that Singh had obscene conversations with the female student, offered her undue benefits and made claims regarding leaking question papers of university examinations.

Police said the university administration constituted an inquiry committee after the audio clips were submitted by the student.

The case has been registered under the relevant penal sections and the probe will be conducted by the assistant commissioner of police, Mahanagar, the statement said.

It added that the accused professor has been detained for questioning and further legal proceedings are underway.

Earlier, a university official had said the statements of the accused professor, the female student and some other students were recorded in the proctor's office on Friday and the inquiry was being taken forward, after which a decision would be taken.

Speaking to PTI over the phone before the police action, Singh said, "I completely reject these allegations. I am being targeted and trapped in this matter because of the internal politics of the university." A statement issued by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that the viral audio clips purportedly contained objectionable remarks made by the professor to the student and claims related to leaking examination papers.

The ABVP demanded the immediate dismissal of the professor and strict action against him.

ABVP Lucknow University unit president Jai Srivastava said the university administration, the local police and the Uttar Pradesh government should invoke stringent provisions related to examination integrity and sexual harassment and arrest the accused professor. PTI CDN/KIS RC

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 16 May 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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