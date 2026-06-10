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HomeNewsIndiaLucknow 'missing woman' case: Father alleges abduction, conversion bid; cops find no evidence

Lucknow 'missing woman' case: Father alleges abduction, conversion bid; cops find no evidence

Lucknow, Jun 9 (PTI): A search was on to trace a 21-year-old woman whose father alleged that she was taken away forcibly by an acquaintance for conversion, police said on Tuesda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 12:32 AM (IST)

Lucknow, Jun 9 (PTI): A search was on to trace a 21-year-old woman whose father alleged that she was taken away forcibly by an acquaintance for conversion, police said on Tuesday.

On May 22, an FIR was filed at the PGI Police Station on May 22 under Section 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage) on the complaint of Brij Mohan Singh, the father of the woman.

In his complaint, Brij Mohan alleged that his daughter had gone to a market in Telibagh on May 21 in response to a job call, but never returned.

He alleged that a man, Irshad Ali, forcibly took her away.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Lucknow South) Amit Kumar Anand on Tuesday said four police teams were formed to trace the woman, a Hindu, and arrest the accused.

"No allegation related to religious conversion has been mentioned in the complaint," the police said in a statement, dismissing social media rumours.

A police official told PTI that Ali earlier worked on a contractual basis at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) and was known to the woman's family.

When he lost that job, in protest, he climbed up a mobile tower on the SGPGI campus and came down only after police arrived. PTI KIS VN VN

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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