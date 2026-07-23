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English NewsNewsIndiaLarge quantity of counterfeit medicines seized in Dehradun

Large quantity of counterfeit medicines seized in Dehradun

Ghaziabad/Dehradun, Jul 22 (PTI): The Uttarakhand Food Safety and Drug Administration Department on Wednesday seized a large quantity of spurious medicines packaged under the names of reputed pharma companies following a raid at an alleged manufacturing unit in Dehradun, officials sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 12:52 AM (IST)

Ghaziabad/Dehradun, Jul 22 (PTI): The Uttarakhand Food Safety and Drug Administration Department on Wednesday seized a large quantity of spurious medicines packaged under the names of reputed pharma companies following a raid at an alleged manufacturing unit in Dehradun, officials said.

According to officials, a joint raid was conducted on Tuesday at a house in the East Hope Town area. The operation involved the Uttar Pradesh Drug Control Department and local police.

The search yielded spurious medicines produced under the brand names of established companies; these included drugs such as Gabapin-100, Zoril M-2, and Cefolac-200.

The factory was allegedly producing counterfeit medicines by misusing the names and brands of well-known pharma companies such as Cipla, Lupin, Dr Reddy's, Elder, Micro, Mankind, Intas, Abbott, Sun Pharma, Aristo, Macleods, and Zydus, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

The packaging of these spurious medicines was designed in such a way that ordinary consumers and medicine retailers would be easily misled, it said.

During the operation, the team seized a large quantity of suspected spurious medicines, packaging materials, labels, wrappers, and other equipment used in the manufacturing process.

The seized materials have been taken into custody, and samples have been sent for testing, the statement said.

Officials stated that preliminary investigations indicate links between this racket and other states, a matter that is currently being probed, with interrogation of suspects underway. PTI DPT NAV ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 01:00 AM (IST)
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