A Crash, A Spark & A Jammed Door: What Led To Kurnool Bus Fire That Killed 20

HomeNewsIndiaA Crash, A Spark & A Jammed Door: What Led To Kurnool Bus Fire That Killed 20

A bus fire near Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, killed 20 people after colliding with a motorcycle on National Highway 44.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A horrific bus fire near Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh claimed at least 20 lives in the early hours of Friday after a collision triggered an explosion that turned the vehicle into a fireball. The private AC sleeper bus, carrying 44 passengers from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, caught fire around 3:30 a.m. on National Highway 44.

What Resulted In Kurnool Bus Fire? 

Preliminary investigations suggest that the bus hit a motorcycle, which got trapped under the vehicle and ruptured its fuel tank. The resulting spark caused a massive blaze that spread within seconds. Adding to the chaos, a short circuit reportedly jammed the bus door, trapping several passengers as flames consumed the vehicle, as per a report on The Hindustan Times.

Most passengers were asleep at the time of the crash. A few managed to break the glass windows and escape, but many others were caught inside before they could react. Survivors, including two children and both drivers, sustained severe injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil said the air-conditioned bus’s sealed design hampered rescue efforts, reported NDTV. While early reports mentioned 12 casualties, officials later confirmed that the death toll had climbed to 20 as rescue teams continued operations. Several passengers remain missing, and forensic experts have been deployed to help identify the charred remains. DNA testing is likely to be carried out due to the severity of the burns.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently in Dubai, expressed deep grief over the loss of lives. He directed officials to ensure the best medical assistance for the injured and ordered a comprehensive probe into the cause of the accident.

Taking to X, Chandrababu Naidu said, "I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Government authorities will extend all possible support to the injured and affected families."

PM Modi, President Murmu expressed grief over the demise of at least 20 people in the fire.

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
Andhra Pradesh Kurnool
