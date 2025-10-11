Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaIMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Kerala, Issues Orange Alert In 3 Districts

IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Kerala, Issues Orange Alert In 3 Districts

The IMD issued an orange alert for Idukki, Kannur, and Kasaragod, predicting very heavy rainfall (11-20 cm).

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 04:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 11 (PTI) The IMD on Saturday predicted heavy rains in several parts of Kerala as it issued an 'orange alert' in three districts of the state for the day.

The districts given 'orange alert' are Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod, The India Meteorological Department said.

Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts were given 'yellow alert' for the day, it added.

An 'orange alert' denotes "very heavy" rainfall of 11 to 20 cm, while a 'yellow alert' signals "heavy rain" between 6 and 11 cm.

The IMD further said that thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds of speeds reaching 40 kmph were likely to occur in various parts of the state.

It said that a cyclonic circulation was present over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining north Kerala coast due to which heavy rainfall and strong winds were likely in some parts of the state between October 11 and 15. PTI HMP HMP ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 04:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala
