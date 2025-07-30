Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kerala Tech Expert Dies In Canada Plane Crash, 2nd Malayali Aviation Fatality This Month

Kerala Tech Expert Dies In Canada Plane Crash, 2nd Malayali Aviation Fatality This Month

Gautam Santhosh, a 27-year-old Indian technical expert, died in a Canadian plane crash on July 26, shortly after takeoff.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 01:44 PM (IST)

A 27-year-old technical expert from the state lost his life in a plane crash in Canada on July 26—marking the second fatal aviation incident involving a Malayali youth in less than three weeks. Gautam Santhosh, who was employed with Kisik Aerial Survey, died when the Piper PA-31 Navajo aircraft he was aboard crashed shortly after takeoff from Deer Lake Regional Airport in Newfoundland.

The aircraft, conducting a commercial aerial survey, also carried a 54-year-old pilot—both were pronounced dead at the crash site. The Indian Consulate in Toronto expressed its condolences and confirmed it is working closely with Gautam’s family and Canadian authorities.

Indian Consulate In Touch With Family, Canada Authorities

Taking to X, Indian Consulate in Toronto said, "With deep sorrow, we mourn the tragic passing of Mr. Gautam Santhosh, an Indian national, who lost his life in an accident involving a commercial survey aircraft near Deer Lake, Newfoundland. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in close contact with the bereaved family and local authorities in Canada to provide all necessary assistance and support."

This marks the second aviation-related death of a young Malayali in Canada this month. On July 8, 23-year-old trainee pilot Sreehari Sukesh, a native of Tripunithura in Kochi, was killed in a mid-air collision during a training session in Manitoba. Sreehari had been studying at Harv’s Air and was piloting a Cessna 172 when it collided with another aircraft, killing both pilots.

The back-to-back tragedies have sent shockwaves through Kerala’s aviation and student communities, raising fresh concerns over the safety and support systems for young Indians pursuing careers abroad in high-risk sectors. While investigations into both crashes are underway, Gautam Santhosh’s untimely death is being mourned not only by his family in Kerala but by the wider Indian diaspora in Canada.

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 01:44 PM (IST)



