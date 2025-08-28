Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rains Intensify In Kerala, IMD Issues Orange Alert In 6 Districts; Dams Fill, Landslides Reported

In Kerala, India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts of the state.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 05:31 PM (IST)
Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 28 (PTI) Rains intensified in Kerala on Thursday, causing waterlogging, a rise in water levels of dams and landslides in some parts of the state, with the IMD issuing an orange alert in six districts for the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts of the state.

It also issued a yellow alert in five districts -- Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad and Malappuram -- for the day.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

In Wayanad, the intense rains resulted in heavy landslides at the Thamarassery pass, completely blocking it.

It was later cleared for emergency traffic movement due to the collective efforts of the public and the various authorities, the district administration said.

Officials inspected the landslide site, where huge eroded rocks, soil and trees fell down from a height of 30 meters, it said.

The district officials also said that there was a possibility of more landslides in the area.

An expert committee is scheduled to visit the area to explore ways to prevent the possibility of a major landslide in the future.

In Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts, water levels at various dams rose to the "third stage of alert".

The IMD also warned of the possibility of strong winds in various parts of the state and advised the public to be vigilant.

It also advised against fishing activities along the Kerala-Lakshadweep coasts on Thursday and Friday and off the Karnataka coast till September 1 due to likelihood of heavy winds and bad weather.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 05:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
