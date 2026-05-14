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HomeNewsIndiaKC Venugopal Had The Numbers, But Congress Still Picked VD Satheesan As Kerala CM. Here’s Why

KC Venugopal Had The Numbers, But Congress Still Picked VD Satheesan As Kerala CM. Here’s Why

Congress picked VD Satheesan over KC Venugopal as Kerala CM, prioritising grassroots support and coalition unity.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 14 May 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Congress prioritized stability and public sentiment for leadership.

The Indian National Congress leadership’s decision to appoint V. D. Satheesan as Chief Minister of Kerala instead of senior leader K. C. Venugopal capped nearly ten days of intense lobbying, internal negotiations, and political calculations following the United Democratic Front’s landslide election victory. While Venugopal was initially viewed as the strongest contender, the Congress high command eventually concluded that Satheesan’s public appeal, coalition backing, and grassroots credibility made him the more politically viable choice.

Venugopal Emerged As Early Favourite

In the days immediately after the election results, Venugopal appeared to have the advantage in the leadership race. The 63-year-old Congress strategist was widely credited with steering the Congress-led United Democratic Front to a commanding victory of 102 seats in the 140-member Kerala Assembly.

Across Kerala, supporters celebrated him as nayakan, or “hero,” while reports suggested he enjoyed the support of 47 out of the party’s 63 MLAs. Venugopal also brought extensive administrative experience, having previously served as both a Union minister and a minister in Kerala.

His close association with Rahul Gandhi further strengthened his position within the party’s central leadership structure.

Satheesan’s Grassroots Strength Changed The Equation

Despite Venugopal’s organizational influence, Satheesan steadily emerged as the stronger public-facing candidate. The 61-year-old leader had built a reputation as an aggressive opposition figure while serving as Leader of the Opposition in the previous assembly. Since 2001, he has consistently retained the Paravur constituency, turning it into one of Congress’s most dependable seats in the state.

As speculation intensified that Satheesan could be overlooked, protests and public campaigns began surfacing across Kerala demanding his elevation. Posters backing Satheesan appeared in several districts, while frustration among sections of Congress supporters reportedly spilled onto social media platforms.

Some Congress legislators were even confronted by voters for not openly backing Satheesan, reflecting the scale of grassroots sentiment building around his candidacy.

ALSO READ: Congress Picks VD Satheesan As Kerala CM After Days Of Intense Deliberations

IUML Support Became A Key Factor

Another major reason behind Satheesan’s eventual selection was his rapport with alliance partners, especially the Indian Union Muslim League, which contributed 22 seats to the UDF tally.

Satheesan’s allies argued that his coordination with coalition partners played a critical role in the alliance’s performance. His supporters also maintained that Congress could have won even more seats had some of his preferred candidates been fielded in constituencies such as Nenmara, Kazhakootam, Wadakanchery, Nedumangad, and Cherthala.

IUML leader M. C. Vadakara publicly credited Satheesan for conceptualising the “Team UDF” campaign structure, which encouraged Congress and its allies to jointly campaign for alliance candidates rather than operate in isolated factional camps.

Political analyst Jayashankar observed that the scale of the UDF victory transformed Satheesan from a party strategist into a mass political figure in Kerala.

ALSO READ: Fuel Crisis Forces Air India To Suspend Several International Flights, US Routes Hit Hard

High Command Prioritised Stability and Public Mood

Ultimately, Congress leaders weighed not only legislative arithmetic but also public perception and coalition management.

Although Venugopal’s camp reportedly dismissed the backlash in favour of Satheesan as politically manufactured, the high command appeared unwilling to risk alienating both grassroots workers and key alliance partners immediately after a historic electoral victory.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What made K. C. Venugopal an early favorite for the Chief Minister position?

Venugopal was credited with steering the UDF to victory, had extensive administrative experience, and enjoyed significant support from MLAs and the central leadership.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala CM VD Satheesan Kerala KC Venugopal CONGRESS
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