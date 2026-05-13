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HomeNewsFuel Crisis Forces Air India To Suspend Several International Flights, US Routes Hit Hard

Fuel Crisis Forces Air India To Suspend Several International Flights, US Routes Hit Hard

Air India has cut several international flights amid soaring fuel prices and airspace restrictions across routes.

By : Varun Bhasin | Updated at : 13 May 2026 05:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Air India cuts international flights due to fuel costs.
  • Delhi-Chicago, Delhi-Newark, Mumbai-New York flights suspended.
  • Asia and Europe routes also see significant reductions.

Air India has reduced or suspended several international routes between June and August 2026 as soaring fuel prices and restricted airspace continue to pressure global aviation operations. The airline has confirmed that record-high fuel costs and the closure of airspace in certain regions forced it to scale back services across North America, Europe and Asia. According to aviation analytics firm OAG, Air India’s international capacity has already fallen sharply compared to last year, raising concerns for passengers planning overseas travel during the summer season.

Flights Hit Hard

OAG data showed Air India operated only 1,987 international flights in April 2026, down from 2,549 flights during the same month last year-a decline of nearly 22 per cent. The reduction has continued into May, with the airline scheduled to operate around 2,072 flights compared to 2,588 last year. Further cuts of around 7 per cent are expected in June.

Several major routes have been affected. Delhi-Chicago services have been suspended completely, while Delhi-San Francisco flights have been reduced from 10 weekly services to seven. Delhi-Toronto operations have been cut in half until July, dropping from 10 to five weekly flights.

Flights between Delhi and Newark, as well as Mumbai and New York (JFK), have also been suspended for now.

Also Read: No Gas After 9 PM: Pakistan’s Fuel Crisis Is Now Deciding Dinner And Tea Time

Europe, Asia Routes Reduced

The impact is also visible across European and Asian networks. Delhi-Paris flights have been reduced from 14 weekly services to seven, while routes to Rome, Zurich, Vienna, Copenhagen and Milan have also seen cuts.

In Asia, Delhi-Singapore flights have been reduced from 24 weekly operations to 14, while Mumbai-Singapore services have dropped from 14 to seven. Chennai-Singapore flights will remain suspended until August.

Services to Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur have also been reduced significantly, while regional connectivity to neighbouring countries has weakened. Mumbai-Dhaka flights remain suspended until August, Delhi-Male services have been halted, and flights to Kathmandu and Colombo have also been scaled down.

Air India said affected passengers would be offered alternative flights, free date changes or full refunds. Travellers with bookings for June, July or August have been advised to check their flight status directly with the airline.

Also Read: Trump Says Iran Ceasefire On ‘Massive Life Support’; Calls Tehran Response ‘Piece Of Garbage’

Before You Go

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About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 05:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Air India Flights Breaking News Energy Crisis ABP Live Iran Israel War Iran War US Iran War Live News Air India Flights Cut
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