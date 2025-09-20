Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaKejriwal Slams BJP Over Repeated Bomb Threats In Delhi Schools, Calls For Urgent Action

Kejriwal Slams BJP Over Repeated Bomb Threats In Delhi Schools, Calls For Urgent Action

Delhi schools face repeated bomb threats, causing panic and closures. Arvind Kejriwal criticizes BJP's security management as police and bomb squads investigate.

By : ANI | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 01:43 PM (IST)

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi CM on Saturday slammed the ruling BJP government over repeated bomb threats received by the city's schools.

In a social media post on X, Arvind Kejriwal said that despite the repeated bomb threats received by the schools in a year, no one has been caught yet. "Delhi's schools are repeatedly receiving bomb threats. Panic has ensued everywhere, schools are shut down, and fear is spreading among children and parents... but in a year, no one has been caught, nor has any action been taken," wrote Kejriwal.

The former Chief Minister of Delhi sharply criticised the government's management of security in the national capital and emphasised that parents live in fear every day. "The four-engine BJP government can't even manage the capital's security. Parents are living in fear every day. When will all this end?" asked Kejriwal.

Earlier, several schools in various areas of Delhi received bomb threats through phone calls early this morning. Among the schools that received these threats were DPS Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School, and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya. As a precaution, students and staff were evacuated from the premises.

In response to the threats, police teams and bomb disposal squads were promptly dispatched to the schools. One of the targeted schools, DPS Dwarka, has closed its school today and postponed the mid-term exams, which were scheduled for the day, citing 'unavoidable circumstances.

"Dear Parents Kindly note that the school will remain closed today i.e Saturday, 20 September 2025 due to unavoidable circumstances. All school buses and private vans/ cabs are being sent back immediately. Parents are requested to kindly be there at the stops to pick up their wards. Parents of private commuters must come to pick their wards in case they have dropped them to school.

Mid term Exams scheduled for the day stand postponed. Fresh dates will be intimated shortly" stated the DPS Dwarka circular. Besides schools, colleges have also received bomb threats in various parts of the city. The University College of Medical Sciences in New Delhi received a bomb threat via email on September 9.

As soon as the information was received, the college premises were vacated without any panic or noise. Later, the Bomb Disposal Squad conducted a thorough check of the college premises, following which, at 1:30 pm, it was declared safe, and the bomb threat was found to be fake.

Another educational institution, the Maulana Azad Medical College and the Delhi Chief Minister's Secretariat also received bomb threats on the same day. According to DCP Nidhin Valsan, the email sent to the dean of MAMC did not contain specific details. However, a bomb squad was later dispatched to the site. 




(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 01:43 PM (IST)
Delhi Education News ARVIND KEJRIWAL Delhi Bomb Threats Delhi Schools Security DPS Dwarka Bomb Threat Bomb Disposal Delhi School Closures Delhi BJP Security Criticism Delhi Police Response MAMC Bomb Threat
