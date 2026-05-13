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HomeNewsIndia‘Keep Expenses In Check’: PM Modi’s Big Message To Ministers At Cabinet Meeting

‘Keep Expenses In Check’: PM Modi’s Big Message To Ministers At Cabinet Meeting

According to sources, the Prime Minister told ministers that efforts should be made to maintain minimal expenditure and bring changes in lifestyle in line with the needs of the current times.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 13 May 2026 07:31 PM (IST)

During a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged ministers to keep expenses to the minimum possible and adapt their lifestyles according to present-day requirements.

According to sources, the Prime Minister told ministers that efforts should be made to maintain minimal expenditure and bring changes in lifestyle in line with the needs of the current times.

Emphasis On Restraint In Spending

The remarks came during discussions held at the Cabinet meeting, where the Prime Minister stressed the importance of exercising restraint in spending and adopting a more need-based approach to daily life and public functioning.

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About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 07:31 PM (IST)
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Cabinet Meeting Keep Expenses In Check PM Modi’s Big Message To Ministers
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