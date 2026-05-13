‘Keep Expenses In Check’: PM Modi’s Big Message To Ministers At Cabinet Meeting

During a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged ministers to keep expenses to the minimum possible and adapt their lifestyles according to present-day requirements.

According to sources, the Prime Minister told ministers that efforts should be made to maintain minimal expenditure and bring changes in lifestyle in line with the needs of the current times.

Emphasis On Restraint In Spending

The remarks came during discussions held at the Cabinet meeting, where the Prime Minister stressed the importance of exercising restraint in spending and adopting a more need-based approach to daily life and public functioning.