Portals Of Kedarnath Temple Close For Winter On Bhai Dooj, Uttarakhand CM Dhami Offers Prayers

According to Rudraprayag District Magistrate Prateek Jain, this year’s Kedarnath Yatra has been highly successful, with thousands of devotees visiting the shrine before the winter closure.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 10:49 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Kedarnath, Uttarakhand: The sacred portals of Shri Kedarnath Dham were closed for the winter season on Thursday morning, marking the conclusion of this year’s pilgrimage. The ceremony coincided with the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj and was conducted amid full Vedic rituals, religious traditions, and chants of ‘Om Namah Shivay’ and ‘Jai Baba Kedar’, accompanied by devotional tunes performed by the Indian Army band.

Uttarakhand CM Offers Prayers

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered prayers and performed worship rituals at the revered Himalayan shrine before the gates were shut for the season. The closing of Kedarnath’s portals formally signals the end of the annual Char Dham Yatra, which draws lakhs of devotees from across the country.

Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.) had visited the temple earlier this week, performing a special Rudrabhishek and reviewing the ongoing reconstruction and development works.

“Today, I had the divine fortune of having darshan of Baba Kedar and a special Rudrabhishek at Shri Kedarnath Dham. Upon arriving at this sacred abode, the mind fills with faith, devotion, and spiritual peace. I prayed to Baba Kedar for world peace, human welfare, and the sustainable development of Uttarakhand,” the Governor posted on X.

An evening aarti was held on Wednesday, where devotees gathered in large numbers to participate in the final prayers of the season.

As the harsh Himalayan winter sets in, the temple becomes inaccessible due to heavy snowfall and freezing conditions. The idol of Lord Shiva is ceremonially carried in a doli (palanquin) to its winter abode at a lower altitude, where it will be worshipped for the next six months. The reopening of the shrine in summer will once again mark the beginning of the pilgrimage season, celebrated with equal devotion and grandeur.

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 10:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kedarnath Temple 'Bhai Dooj' Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
