Mahagathbandhan Reaches Consensus In Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav To Be CM Face: Sources

Bihar Elections: The rift within the opposition INDIA alliance in Bihar appears to be easing, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress reportedly reaching an agreement on the leadership issue.

According to RJD sources, Tejashwi Yadav has been chosen as the chief ministerial candidate of the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections in 2025. The formal announcement is expected soon.

Leaders from all constituent parties of the Mahagathbandhan are likely to officially endorse Tejashwi Yadav’s candidature at a meeting on Thursday. Once approved, his nomination as the alliance’s CM face will be announced publicly.

New Slogan: ‘Chalo Bihar... Bihar Badlein’

Under Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership, the alliance is also set to launch a new campaign slogan, “Chalo Bihar… Bihar Badlein” (Let’s Go Bihar… Let’s Change Bihar), aimed at rallying support and projecting a message of transformation ahead of the polls.

(With inputs from Aryan Anand)