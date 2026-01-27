Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaFresh Snowfall Hits Kashmir, Srinagar–Jammu Highway Shut; 50 Flights Cancelled

Fresh Snowfall Hits Kashmir, Srinagar–Jammu Highway Shut; 50 Flights Cancelled

Fresh snowfall in Kashmir disrupted daily life, closing the Srinagar-Jammu highway and halting air and rail traffic.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Srinagar, Jan 27 (PTI) Kashmir was draped in white on Tuesday after the valley received fresh snowfall which led to closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and disrupted flight operations.

Most parts of Kashmir received fresh overnight snowfall as a western disturbance affected the region. The plains of the valley, including Srinagar, recorded light to moderate snow, while the higher reaches received moderate to heavy falls.

The snowfall turned tourists resorts of Sonamarg, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam into winter wonderlands, the officials said.

Snowfall has been recorded across the districts in central, north and south Kashmir.

However, the snowfall led to disruption of road, rail, and air traffic.

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway was closed for traffic in view of the accumulation of snow between Qazigund and Banihal stretch, the officials said.

They said no traffic is being allowed to ply on the highway even as snow clearance operations were being undertaken.

Rail services have also been affected as few trains between Banihal and Budgam were cancelled due to accumulation of snow along the track, the officials said.

The air traffic to and fro Kashmir valley was also disrupted as flight operations at the Srinagar airport here could not take place due to accumulation of snow on the runway, the officials said.

Airport officials said as many as 50 flights -- 25 inbound and 25 outbound -- have been cancelled so far.

"Due to adverse weather and prevailing conditions at Srinagar Airport, all IndiGo and Air India flights to/from Srinagar have been cancelled for today. Passengers are requested to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates and alternate arrangements," they added.

The disruption in the road and aerial traffic has left many people, especially tourists, stranded.

Police and district administrations in the respective districts have set up control rooms and issued helpline numbers to assist the public amid the inclement weather conditions.

The Meteorological Department has said light to moderate rain or snow is likely at most places with the possibility of moderate to heavy rain or snow with thunder or gusty winds at a few places till Tuesday evening.

Light rain or snow is also possible at a few places on Wednesday, it said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Disaster Management Authority (JKUTDMA) on Monday issued high and medium intensity avalanche warnings for eleven districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The JKUTDMA had said avalanche with high danger is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Ganderbal district, while avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over the districts of Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramula, Kulgam, and Kupwara in Kashmir, and Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Rajouri, and Ramban in Jammu.

The warning is effective till Tuesday evening, the JKUTDMA added. PTI SSB DV DV

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the snowfall in Kashmir?

A western disturbance affected the region, leading to fresh overnight snowfall across most parts of Kashmir, including the plains and higher reaches.

How did the snowfall impact transportation in Kashmir?

The snowfall caused disruptions to road, rail, and air traffic. The Srinagar-Jammu national highway was closed, some train services were cancelled, and flight operations at Srinagar airport were disrupted.

Are there any travel advisories due to the weather?

Yes, police and district administrations have set up control rooms and issued helpline numbers to assist the public. Passengers are advised to contact their airlines for flight updates.

What is the weather forecast for Kashmir?

Light to moderate rain or snow is expected at most places until Tuesday evening, with a possibility of moderate to heavy falls in some areas. Light rain or snow may also occur on Wednesday.

