Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia2 Shipyard Workers, Accused Of Sharing Vessel Data With Pakistan, Held In Udupi For Espionage

2 Shipyard Workers, Accused Of Sharing Vessel Data With Pakistan, Held In Udupi For Espionage

Two shipyard employees in Udupi have been arrested for allegedly leaking sensitive vessel data to Pakistan via WhatsApp.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 02:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A major security scare has unfolded in Karnataka’s coastal belt after police arrested two contract workers from a local shipyard for allegedly spying for Pakistan. The accused, identified as Rohit and Santhri, both natives of Uttar Pradesh, were employed at the Malpe Cochin Shipyard through Sushma Marine Pvt. Ltd.

Sensitive Shipyard Data Allegedly Leaked for 18 Months

Investigators say the two men had been transmitting confidential information for more than 18 months. The material reportedly included technical details of vessels being built for the Indian Navy as well as private clients. According to police, the data was passed to Pakistani handlers through WhatsApp, with the pair receiving payments in return for the leaks, as per a report on India Today.

The matter surfaced after the Cochin Shipyard CEO submitted a formal complaint, prompting local law enforcement to act swiftly. Both suspects were taken into custody and produced before court soon after their arrest.

Police Warn Of Serious National Security Risks

Authorities have underscored that the classified information shared by the accused could have compromised India’s defence preparedness. Given the nature of the leaked material, officials said the breach posed a potential threat to national security and sovereignty.

Initial findings suggest the two workers may have been part of a larger espionage network, and central intelligence agencies are expected to step in to examine broader links.

Investigators have confirmed that multiple transmissions of sensitive shipyard data took place over the past year and a half, each facilitated through WhatsApp, as per Republic. Financial transactions and communications between the accused and their alleged handlers are now being closely analysed.

Police teams are examining seized devices, bank records, and digital footprints to determine the full extent of the breach. Officials say the investigation remains a top priority, noting that the case has significant implications for ongoing and future defence-related projects.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Trump Jr Tours Vantara, Enjoys A Private Dandiya Evening With Ambanis At Jamnagar

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 02:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Udupi Karnataka Karnataka 
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Blast At Boiler Factory In Pakistan's Faisalabad Kills 15; Several Injured
Blast At Boiler Factory In Pakistan's Faisalabad Kills 15; Several Injured
Cities
Earthquake Hits Kolkata, Strong Tremors Felt In Adjoining Areas
Earthquake Hits Kolkata, Strong Tremors Felt In Adjoining Areas
Cricket
Rishabh Pant Reveals India Is Ready With Shubman Gill’s Replacement For IND vs SA 2nd Test
Rishabh Pant Reveals India Is Ready With Shubman Gill’s Replacement For IND vs SA 2nd Test
Cities
Class 11 Girl Dies By Suicide In MP, Alleges 'Torture' By Male Teacher In Note
Class 11 Girl Dies By Suicide In MP, Alleges 'Torture' By Male Teacher In Note
Advertisement

Videos

Political Clash Escalates In Bengal As BJP Says Mamata Fears Losing Power Over SIR Process
Speeding Car Runs Over Woman Near Prem Mandir In Vrindavan, CCTV Shows Overtaking Gone Wrong
Assam Elephant Rescue, Mohan Bhagwat’s Big Statement And Major National Incidents Spark Debate
PM Kisan Crop Insurance Scheme Expanded; Farmers To Get Relief For Wildlife Damage And Disasters
China Supplying Submarines To Pakistan; Indian Navy Says Fully Ready For Strong Response
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Smoothens Road To Kabul, But It Will Always Pass Through Islamabad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget