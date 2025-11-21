2 Shipyard Workers, Accused Of Sharing Vessel Data With Pakistan, Held In Udupi For Espionage

A major security scare has unfolded in Karnataka’s coastal belt after police arrested two contract workers from a local shipyard for allegedly spying for Pakistan. The accused, identified as Rohit and Santhri, both natives of Uttar Pradesh, were employed at the Malpe Cochin Shipyard through Sushma Marine Pvt. Ltd.

Sensitive Shipyard Data Allegedly Leaked for 18 Months

Investigators say the two men had been transmitting confidential information for more than 18 months. The material reportedly included technical details of vessels being built for the Indian Navy as well as private clients. According to police, the data was passed to Pakistani handlers through WhatsApp, with the pair receiving payments in return for the leaks, as per a report on India Today.

The matter surfaced after the Cochin Shipyard CEO submitted a formal complaint, prompting local law enforcement to act swiftly. Both suspects were taken into custody and produced before court soon after their arrest.

Police Warn Of Serious National Security Risks

Authorities have underscored that the classified information shared by the accused could have compromised India’s defence preparedness. Given the nature of the leaked material, officials said the breach posed a potential threat to national security and sovereignty.



Initial findings suggest the two workers may have been part of a larger espionage network, and central intelligence agencies are expected to step in to examine broader links.

Investigators have confirmed that multiple transmissions of sensitive shipyard data took place over the past year and a half, each facilitated through WhatsApp, as per Republic. Financial transactions and communications between the accused and their alleged handlers are now being closely analysed.

Police teams are examining seized devices, bank records, and digital footprints to determine the full extent of the breach. Officials say the investigation remains a top priority, noting that the case has significant implications for ongoing and future defence-related projects.

