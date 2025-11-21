WATCH: Trump Jr Tours Vantara, Enjoys A Private Dandiya Evening With Ambanis At Jamnagar

On a whirlwind visit to Gujarat as a guest of the Ambani family, Donald Trump Jr spent Thursday immersed in a mix of wildlife conservation, religious visits, and cultural festivities. His stop in Jamnagar followed an early-morning detour to Agra, making for a packed day of travel and appearances.

A Walk Through Vantara’s Conservation Hub

Trump Jr began his day at Vantara, the sprawling wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre spearheaded by Anant Ambani. The facility, now central to Reliance’s philanthropic outreach, has gained recognition for its extensive care programmes.



During the tour, Trump Jr met with staff members, viewed animal enclosures, and received an in-depth briefing on the conservation efforts underway. The visit highlighted Vantara’s growing reputation as a sanctuary dedicated to long-term wildlife protection.

Temple Visits Draw Local Interest

After leaving Vantara, Trump Jr made a spontaneous stop at nearby temples, including a Ganpati shrine, where he offered prayers. His visit drew a small but curious crowd, many of whom gathered to catch a glimpse of the high-profile guest. Earlier in the day, before flying into Jamnagar, he had made his first-ever visit to the Taj Mahal, spending nearly 45 minutes at the monument. Posing with his girlfriend on the iconic Diana Bench and exploring the inner mausoleum, he described the Taj Mahal as “one of the world’s great wonders.”

He arrived dressed in a white suit, while his girlfriend opted for a red western outfit, attracting attention from visitors who were present at the time.

An Evening Of Dandiya With Ambanis

Later in the evening, Trump Jr shifted from sightseeing to celebration. Visitors at one of the temples spotted him joining Vanessa Trump, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant for a private round of dandiya. The informal gathering added a festive touch to his Jamnagar stopover and underscored the close rapport between the Trump and Ambani families.

Trump Jr is scheduled to continue his India tour with a visit to Udaipur, where he will attend the wedding festivities of an Indian-American couple. His Jamnagar visit, coming just hours after his Agra excursion, marked yet another chapter in a tightly packed India itinerary.

Donald Trump Jr. visits Jamnagar; joins Dandiya-Garba with Anant Ambani & Radhika!pic.twitter.com/tsZ2PYP5HJ — My Vadodara (@MyVadodara) November 21, 2025

