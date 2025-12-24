Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaThree Rare Blackbucks Found Shot Dead In Karnataka's Chikkkamgalur, Forest Officials Launch Probe

Three Rare Blackbucks Found Shot Dead In Karnataka's Chikkkamgalur, Forest Officials Launch Probe

In Kadur taluk, Karnataka, forest officials investigating the incident found evidence of gunfire and vehicle activity.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 03:23 PM (IST)

Chikkkamgaluru (Karnataka), Dec 24 (PTI) Three blackbucks were found dead with suspected gunshot injuries in Kadur taluk here, official sources said.

The bodies were found on a private farm land close to Basur Amrit Mahal Kaval, a blackbuck conservation reserve, on Tuesday, they said.

The carcasses of two female and one male blackbuck are said to be below two years of age.

Upon receiving information from locals, Forest department officials visited the spot and inspected, the sources said, adding that they have found evidence of gunfire at the spot and signs of vehicular movement nearby.

According to officials, a case has been registered, and further investigation is on to nab the culprits behind.

Post-mortem has been conducted and samples have been collected for further examination, they said, amid suspicion by some locals and environmentalists about the involvement of poachers. PTI KSU ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 03:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka Karnataka 

Before You Go

BMC Elections 2026: Multi-Cornered Election Could Shift Power Balance in Mumbai, BJP Eyes Advantage

Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Unnao Rape Survivor Stopped From Addressing Press, Mother Manhandled
Unnao Rape Survivor Stopped From Addressing Press, Mother Manhandled
World
'Bangladesh Govt Got Him Killed': Osman Hadi's Brother In Dhaka
'Bangladesh Govt Got Him Killed': Osman Hadi's Brother In Dhaka
World
Indian National Himanshi Khurana Found Murdered In Canada; Partner Under Scanner
Indian National Himanshi Khurana Found Murdered In Canada; Partner Under Scanner
India
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Elections 2026: Multi-Cornered Election Could Shift Power Balance in Mumbai, BJP Eyes Advantage
BMC Election 2026: Muslim Voter Influence Could Tilt Battle Between Thackeray Alliance and Mahayuti
BMC Polls: Uddhav-Raj Alliance Calculated Move or Risky Gamble Amid Mahayuti’s Stronghold?
UP Politics: BJP’s 40 Brahmin MLAs Hold Key Meeting in Lucknow, Sparks Buzz Ahead of 2027 Polls
BMC Election 2026: Thackeray Cousins Uddhav-Raj Together at Balasaheb Memorial
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why Airline Disruptions Are Now A Communication Problem, Not An Operations One
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget