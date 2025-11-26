On Cam: Speeding Pickup Overturns On Highway In Karnataka, Riders Thrown Off

A routine drive on the Madikeri–Somwarpet State Highway turned into an accident near Nagur in Karnataka after a speeding pickup truck lost control on a curve and overturned. The dramatic incident, captured in a viral video, shows the vehicle approaching a bend at high speed, failing to negotiate the turn and toppling over before skidding to a halt in the middle of the road.

The footage also reveals the moment several passengers, who were dangerously perched on the roof, were flung off as the vehicle flipped.

Roof Riders Thrown Off As Vehicle Topples

Eyewitnesses at the scene recounted that the pickup somersaulted twice before landing upright. According to locals, three to four people were riding on top of the truck—an unsafe practice that turned catastrophic when the vehicle overturned. One young man who fell off the roof managed to get up and run immediately, while others were briefly trapped beneath the overturned truck.

Despite the severity of the crash, the quick response of nearby residents likely prevented more serious injuries.

A speeding pickup truck overturned near Nagur on the Madikeri–Somwarpet State Highway, leading to a serious accident. The incident occurred on the afternoon of November 25, when the driver reportedly took a sudden turn at high speed. Due to the loss of control, the pickup flipped… pic.twitter.com/HxLYotCpws — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) November 25, 2025

Locals Mobilise Swift Rescue Effort

Residents from the surrounding area rushed to the spot within seconds of the accident. They helped pull out those who were stuck under the vehicle and brought the injured to a nearby hospital for urgent care. Doctors have since confirmed that all those hurt in the accident are in stable condition, offering relief after the alarming visuals circulated widely online.

ALSO READ: Siddaramaiah vs Shivakumar: Karnataka CM Tussle Heats Up After ‘Secret Deal’ Claim