Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaOn Cam: Speeding Pickup Overturns On Highway In Karnataka, Riders Thrown Off

On Cam: Speeding Pickup Overturns On Highway In Karnataka, Riders Thrown Off

A speeding pickup overturned on the Madikeri–Somwarpet Highway, flinging roof riders onto the road. Locals rushed in as police began an investigation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 06:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A routine drive on the Madikeri–Somwarpet State Highway turned into an accident near Nagur in Karnataka after a speeding pickup truck lost control on a curve and overturned. The dramatic incident, captured in a viral video, shows the vehicle approaching a bend at high speed, failing to negotiate the turn and toppling over before skidding to a halt in the middle of the road.

The footage also reveals the moment several passengers, who were dangerously perched on the roof, were flung off as the vehicle flipped.

Roof Riders Thrown Off As Vehicle Topples

Eyewitnesses at the scene recounted that the pickup somersaulted twice before landing upright. According to locals, three to four people were riding on top of the truck—an unsafe practice that turned catastrophic when the vehicle overturned. One young man who fell off the roof managed to get up and run immediately, while others were briefly trapped beneath the overturned truck.

Despite the severity of the crash, the quick response of nearby residents likely prevented more serious injuries.

Locals Mobilise Swift Rescue Effort

Residents from the surrounding area rushed to the spot within seconds of the accident. They helped pull out those who were stuck under the vehicle and brought the injured to a nearby hospital for urgent care. Doctors have since confirmed that all those hurt in the accident are in stable condition, offering relief after the alarming visuals circulated widely online.

ALSO READ: Siddaramaiah vs Shivakumar: Karnataka CM Tussle Heats Up After ‘Secret Deal’ Claim

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 06:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'Seized By My Hair & Dragged': Imran Khan’s Sisters Allege Assault Outside Pakistan's Adiala Jail
'Seized By My Hair & Dragged': Imran Khan’s Sisters Allege Assault Outside Pakistan's Adiala Jail
Cities
Delhi Blast Case: Court Extends Amir’s Custody For 7 Days; Grants 10-Day Remand For Shoaib
Delhi Blast Case: Court Extends Amir’s Custody For 7 Days; Grants 10-Day Remand For Shoaib
India
Karnataka To Undergo Leadership Change? Kharge Says Top Congress Brass To Hold Discussion
Karnataka To Undergo Leadership Change? Kharge Says Top Congress Brass To Hold Discussion
India
Kangana Ranaut Backs SIR Amid CM Mamata Banerjee’s Criticism: 'Just Like Cancer...'
Kangana Ranaut Backs SIR Amid CM Mamata Banerjee’s Criticism: 'Just Like Cancer...'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget