Siddaramaiah vs Shivakumar: Karnataka CM Tussle Heats Up After ‘Secret Deal’ Claim

The ongoing power struggle within the Karnataka Congress has entered a sharper phase, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah publicly calling on the party high command to put an end to the continuing ambiguity. The internal recalibration of power—brewing since the government was formed—has again been thrust into the spotlight after Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar acknowledged that a secret arrangement regarding leadership transition does indeed exist.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stated that any final decision will be taken only after consultations with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, signalling that the matter remains firmly in the hands of the central leadership.

Shivakumar Confirms Pact But Avoids Details

During a visit to Kanakapura, Shivakumar admitted there was a pact involving “five or six” senior leaders concerning the chief minister’s post. However, he declined to expand on the understanding, asserting that he did not wish to “embarrass or weaken the party”, as per a report on Hindustan Times.

Siddaramaiah Calls For High Command’s Intervention

Speaking in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah stressed that only the party’s national leaders could end the ongoing confusion. “Ultimately, the leadership must take a decision to stop this confusion,” he said, effectively placing the ball in the high command’s court. His remarks come as pressure builds within the party ranks to clarify the timeline for any possible transition.

Kharge echoed that the issue should not be debated publicly and reiterated that the final call would be a collective one, involving himself, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Power-Sharing Deal From 2023 Back In Spotlight

Party insiders maintain that a deal was struck in May 2023 at Kharge’s residence, outlining that Siddaramaiah would serve the first two and a half years as chief minister, after which Shivakumar would take over.

Meanwhile, the BJP has seized the moment. State BJP president BY Vijayendra criticised the uncertainty, arguing Karnataka “does not want an acting or outgoing CM,” and urged the Congress to settle the matter before the winter session in Belagavi.

Jarkholi To Meet Kharge On Succession

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkholi also weighed in, confirming he plans to meet Kharge to discuss the succession. He said Siddaramaiah himself preferred a swift resolution and noted that Shivakumar’s desire to become chief minister had been clear from the time the government was formed. He added that Shivakumar has been actively meeting people both publicly and privately, acknowledging that he too had spoken with the deputy chief minister.

Responding to Home Minister G Parameshwara’s recent assertion that he should also be considered for the top job, Jarkiholi remarked that Parameshwara had already served as Pradesh Congress Committee chief for five years.