Canada Arrests Man In $20M Gold Heist From Toronto Airport, Says Key Suspect Fled To India

Peel Regional Police have announced the arrest of a 43-year-old man in connection with Project 24K, the sweeping investigation into the theft of more than $20 million worth of gold bars from Toronto Pearson International Airport—an incident described as the largest gold robbery in Canadian history.

The suspect, Arsalan Chaudhary, was arrested at Pearson Airport after landing on a flight from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Police said Chaudhary has “no fixed address.” He has been charged with theft over $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, as per a report on NDTV. Following his arrest, he was held for a bail hearing and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

How Gold Vanished From Pearson Airport

The investigation traces back to April 17, 2023, when a cargo aircraft arriving from Zurich touched down at Toronto Pearson carrying a high-value shipment. The cargo included roughly 400 kilograms of 99.99% pure gold—about 6,600 gold bars valued at more than $20 million—along with approximately $2.5 million in foreign currency.

After landing, the shipment was unloaded and transported to another facility located within the airport’s secure grounds. Authorities say the cargo was reported missing only hours later, triggering a massive police response and what would become a complex, international investigation involving multiple jurisdictions, as reported by Peel Police.

Inside Project 24K’s Expanding Web

Peel Regional Police launched Project 24K as a cross-border probe, and the case has since expanded significantly. Investigators say charges or arrest warrants have now been issued against ten individuals connected to the alleged conspiracy.

One of the key suspects remains Simran Preet Panesar, a 33-year-old former Air Canada employee from Brampton, who police believe is currently in India. Investigators allege Panesar exploited airline systems to help identify and divert the gold shipment. He was last traced to a rented apartment near Chandigarh, and a Canada-wide warrant is still in effect for his arrest.

Authorities have also named Durante King-Mclean, 27, of Brampton, who is wanted on charges of theft and possession of stolen property. King-Mclean has already pleaded guilty to firearms trafficking offences in the United States and is awaiting sentencing later this year. Police say they remain in contact with him and his legal counsel.