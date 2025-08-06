On Cam: Speeding Bus Crushes Autorickshaw Between Vehicles In Karnataka, 4 Injured

Four people were seriously injured after a speeding bus rammed into an autorickshaw, sandwiching it between two buses on Head Post Office Road in Chitradurga city. The incident caught on nearby CCTV cameras showed the bus barreling down the road before slamming into the unsuspecting three-wheeler.

Speeding Bus Crushes Autorickshaw

The victims have been identified as Naveen, Pooja, Ningaraju, and Mahantesh, as per a report on The New Indian Express. Despite sustaining major injuries, all four survived the crash. Swift action by bystanders and local residents helped ensure they were quickly taken to the district hospital. Medical staff confirmed that while the injuries are serious, the patients are in stable condition and not in immediate danger.

Police have taken cognisance of the case, citing rash and negligent driving as the likely cause. A case has been registered and the traffic department has begun a formal investigation. The impact of the crash left the autorickshaw severely mangled raising alarm over the safety standards of road travel in the area.

A speeding private bus hit an auto from behind on Head Post Office Road in Chitradurga. Four Victims were rushed to the district hospital. CCTV footage shows the brutal impact.Police are investigating. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Q1Rzqisjzg — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) August 5, 2025

The police officers promptly reached the site seizing both vehicles and initiating an evidence review. Officials are now analysing the CCTV footage and speaking with witnesses to ascertain how the collision unfolded, reported India Today.

The incident has renewed public outcry over road safety and reckless driving, with many residents urging authorities to tighten enforcement of traffic regulations, especially with regard to private buses operating in the region.