Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Take It Sportingly’: DK Shivakumar Defends Pro-DK Slogans Amid Karnataka Power Buzz

‘Take It Sportingly’: DK Shivakumar Defends Pro-DK Slogans Amid Karnataka Power Buzz

Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar defended his supporters' CM-demanding slogans, calling it "sporting" and normal in politics.

By : IANS | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 06:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru, Dec 3 (IANS) Defending the slogans raised by his supporters demanding that he be made Karnataka Chief Minister, in the presence of National General Secretary and Congress Lok Sabha Member K.C. Venugopal, at Mangaluru International Airport, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar stated that his supporters have been chanting such slogans for the last 10 years and that it should be taken in a "sporting spirit" as "in politics, there will be slogans both for and against us."

Responding to questions on slogans raised in his favour in front of Venugopal, Dy CM Shivakumar said, “The slogans ‘DK, DK’ have been going on for the last 10 years. There is nothing wrong in it. Some people chant slogans in Modi’s name, some chant ‘DK’. Some shout ‘Rahul, Rahul’, some say ‘Siddu, Siddu’. There is nothing wrong in it. People speak out of love and affection. We should take it in a sporting spirit.”

“Admirers raise slogans. In politics, there will be slogans both for and against us. We cannot bother too much about it,” he added.

When asked about Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s comment that power is not permanent and that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah might step down before the government completes 30 months and it is left to the high command to decide, Shivakumar said, “I will not comment on statements made by our party leaders. I am the spokesperson for my party and for myself.”

On the controversy surrounding the expensive watches worn by him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar said, “This is my own watch. I bought it seven years ago and paid Rs 24 lakh through my credit card. You (media) can check my credit card details. I have also declared it in my election affidavit.”

Asked about the Chief Minister, a socialist, wearing an expensive watch, he said, “The Chief Minister has every right to wear the watch of his choice. He has the capacity to buy it. People are passionate about watches. My father had seven watches. He liked watches. Who should wear them after he passed away? Either me or my brother.”

When asked about pro-D.K. slogans in front of Venugopal, Shivakumar’s brother and former Congress MP D.K. Suresh said, “Some people may have shouted out of admiration, but they did not lay siege to anyone.”

On the Chief Minister’s remark that politics is not permanent for anyone, Suresh responded, “There is no need to give much importance to comments the Chief Minister made while speaking to someone. There is no need for overanalysis.”

Regarding K.C. Venugopal’s visit to the state, Suresh said, “He has come because there is a programme in Mangaluru. After the event, he will leave for Kerala as local body elections are being held there.”

It may be recalled that pro-Shivakumar slogans were raised upon arrival of K.C. Venugopal and he faced an awkward moment when he stepped out of Mangaluru International Airport earlier on Wednesday.

A large number of supporters, led by local leaders, began raising slogans after Siddaramaiah came out of the airport and received state honours from the district administration. In response to the pro-Shivakumar slogans raised earlier, Siddaramaiah’s supporters shouted slogans in his favour, embarrassing the party.

--IANS

mka/rad

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 06:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones For Manufacturers
Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones
Technology
ABP Exclusive | 'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
States
Big Relief For Bengal Teachers: Calcutta High Court Restores 32,000 Jobs
Big Relief For Bengal Teachers: Calcutta High Court Restores 32,000 Jobs
World
'Radicalised Islamist Asim Munir Wants War With India', Claims Imran Khan’s Sister
'Radicalised Islamist Asim Munir Wants War With India', Claims Imran Khan’s Sister
Advertisement

Videos

Update: Renuka Chowdhury hits back after dog-entry row; Opposition protests intensify
Breaking: Rajnath Singh reignites debate with claim on Nehru’s stance in Babri dispute
Winter Parliamentary Session: Renuka Chaudhary's
Rajnath Singh Revives Nehru–Patel Debate With Claim Linking Babri Dispute to Public Funds
Breaking: Maulana Mahmood Madani Sparks New Row With Call to Teach ‘Jihad’ in Schools
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget