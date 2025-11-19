Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
South Bengaluru Likely Site For City's Second Airport, Says Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

Karnataka is exploring a second international airport, likely in South Bengaluru, to alleviate pressure on Kempegowda International Airport.

Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 04:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Karnataka government is actively studying the feasibility of setting up a second international airport in the southern part of the city, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025. The statement came as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled the Karnataka Space Technology, IT and Startup Policy for 2025–2030.

South Bengaluru In Focus, Possible Sites Identified

The government had earlier shortlisted three potential locations: two near Kaggalipura and Harohalli along Kanakapura Road, and another site on Kunigal Road in north Bengaluru, as per Hindustan Times. Shivakumar said South Bengaluru remains a strong contender, while Infrastructure Development and Industries Minister MB Patil confirmed that preliminary groundwork is underway.

Aviation regulations currently bar commissioning a new international airport within 150 km of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) until 2033. Anticipating this, the state aims to finalise plans so construction can begin in time for the new facility to be operational by then. Officials noted that airports typically take five to six years to build.

The proposed airport is expected to reduce pressure on KIA, enhance regional and international connectivity, and cater to rapidly increasing passenger demand. If realised, Bengaluru would join New Delhi (Noida) and Mumbai (Navi Mumbai) as the only Indian cities with two international airports, as per Times Now.

Karnataka plans to consult developers of the Noida and Navi Mumbai airports and is closely watching Tamil Nadu’s efforts to establish an airport in Hosur, close to the border. Officials said the final decision on the site will be based on passenger traffic forecasts, industrial needs, and long-term growth, with merit and convenience guiding the process.

