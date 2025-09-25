Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
DK Shivakumar Blames Previous BJP Govt For Potholes, Cites Lack Of Centre Funding

Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar attributed Bengaluru's potholes to the previous BJP government's "misrule," announcing a Rs 750 crore grant for repairs.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 05:51 PM (IST)
Bengaluru, Sep 25 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday blamed the previous BJP government’s "misrule" for potholes in Bengaluru. He said Rs 750 crore has been granted to fill potholes in the city.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "We are committed to fixing the pothole issue in Bengaluru. The CM has released a grant of Rs 750 crore for this purpose." Asked about the BJP’s protest against potholes, he conceded that there are potholes in Bengaluru and it is being filled on a war footing.

Shivakumar said the civic agency has also requested the police and the public to inform about the location of potholes.

He charged that the previous BJP government in the state was behind the poor condition of roads.

"We are in this state due to the misrule of the previous BJP government. The protesting BJP leaders must understand that the Centre has not given any funds for Bengaluru’s development in spite of the city’s tax contributions. We will protect the interest of Bengaluru." He cautioned the BJP that the Congress workers will protest against potholes in BJP-ruled municipal corporations in Hubli-Dharwad and other places.

Asked if he would discuss the issue of potholes with industrialists, he said, "They are our friends, but they also must realise their responsibilities." Poor roads in Bengaluru came to the limelight after BlackBuck CEO and co-founder Rajesh Yabaji lamented the state of roads in a social media post. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 05:51 PM (IST)
Bengaluru Karnataka Shivakumar
