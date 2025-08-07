Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan Meets PM Modi, Seeks Recognition For Keeladi’s Antiquity

Tamil Nadu Rajya Sabha MP and actor-politician Kamal Haasan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Thursday — marking their first meeting since Haasan assumed office as a Member of Parliament. Sharing details of the interaction on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Kamal Haasan said he had the honour of meeting the Prime Minister and used the opportunity to present key concerns on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Kamal Urges PM To Support Tamil People

Taking to X, Kamal Haasan said, "Today, I had the honour of meeting the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi ji. As a representative of the people of Tamil Nadu and as an artist, I placed before him a few requests, foremost among them was the call to expedite the recognition of Keeladi’s antiquity."

"I urged the Prime Minister to extend his support to the Tamil people in showcasing to the world the grandeur of Tamil civilisation and the timeless glory of the Tamil language," he said.

Haasan said he urged the Prime Minister to extend full support in bringing global attention to the grandeur of Tamil civilisation and the timeless legacy of the Tamil language.

As a symbolic gesture, the MP also presented a Keezhadi-themed memento to PM Modi, underscoring the cultural and archaeological significance of the Keeladi excavations — an ancient site believed to offer strong evidence of an urban civilisation along the Vaigai River, dating back to the Sangam era. However, the Centre and DMK-led state government have been at loggerheads over the Keezhadi findings.