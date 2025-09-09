K Kavitha, Post BRS Exit, Backs INDIA Bloc’s VP Candidate Sudershan Reddy

Hyderabad, Sep 9 (IANS) Telangana Jagruthi President K. Kavitha, who quit the BRS last week after being suspended by the party, on Tuesday supported former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy’s candidature in the Vice-Presidential election and said that if elected, he would bring prestige to the post.

The daughter of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) backed Sudershan Reddy, who is contesting the election as the candidate of the INDIA bloc.

Addressing her supporters at the Telangana Jagruthi office, Kavitha stated that Sudershan Reddy is an intellectual and former Supreme Court judge who delivered many good judgments. She mentioned that the entire opposition has fielded him as its candidate, and many parties are supporting him.

"The desire to see Mr Sudershan Reddy become the Vice-President is definitely a positive regional aspiration," she said.

Kavitha emphasised the need to rise above party lines to support Sudershan Reddy, a son of Telangana.

Her stand is contrary to the BRS, which decided to abstain from the voting.

The former MP said that before T. N. Seshan became the Chief Election Commissioner, many people were not even aware of the existence of the Election Commission. |Just like Mr Seshan, who brought prestige to the post of the Chief Election Commissioner, Justice Sudershan Reddy, if elected, will bring glory to the post of the Vice-President with his Constitutional expertise," she said.

Kavitha said she would carry forward the agenda of KCR on behalf of Telangana Jagruthi. She said she was continuing consultations with her followers, intellectuals and others to take the next step with high values and for a great cause.

She said that Telangana Jagruthi workers would not rest till achieving the goal of ‘social Telangana’. “We will take everyone along to achieve social Telangana,” she said

She accused the Congress government of a massive scam in the project to bring Godavari water to Hyderabad. She alleged that Chief Minister A. Revant Reddy, in collusion with Megha Krishna Reddy, drastically increased the estimated cost and awarded the contract.

Revant Reddy handed over the project, originally designed at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore, to Megha Company by inflating the cost to Rs 7,360 crore. "Why was the project shifted to Mallanna Sagar when there was an opportunity to draw water from Kondapochamma Sagar, which is closer to Hyderabad?" she asked.

