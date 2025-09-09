Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaK Kavitha, Post BRS Exit, Backs INDIA Bloc’s VP Candidate Sudershan Reddy

K Kavitha, Post BRS Exit, Backs INDIA Bloc’s VP Candidate Sudershan Reddy

Kavitha, the daughter of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) backed Sudershan Reddy, who is contesting the election as the candidate of the INDIA bloc.

By : IANS | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 05:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hyderabad, Sep 9 (IANS) Telangana Jagruthi President K. Kavitha, who quit the BRS last week after being suspended by the party, on Tuesday supported former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy’s candidature in the Vice-Presidential election and said that if elected, he would bring prestige to the post.

The daughter of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) backed Sudershan Reddy, who is contesting the election as the candidate of the INDIA bloc.

Addressing her supporters at the Telangana Jagruthi office, Kavitha stated that Sudershan Reddy is an intellectual and former Supreme Court judge who delivered many good judgments. She mentioned that the entire opposition has fielded him as its candidate, and many parties are supporting him.

"The desire to see Mr Sudershan Reddy become the Vice-President is definitely a positive regional aspiration," she said.

Kavitha emphasised the need to rise above party lines to support Sudershan Reddy, a son of Telangana.

Her stand is contrary to the BRS, which decided to abstain from the voting.

The former MP said that before T. N. Seshan became the Chief Election Commissioner, many people were not even aware of the existence of the Election Commission. |Just like Mr Seshan, who brought prestige to the post of the Chief Election Commissioner, Justice Sudershan Reddy, if elected, will bring glory to the post of the Vice-President with his Constitutional expertise," she said.

Kavitha said she would carry forward the agenda of KCR on behalf of Telangana Jagruthi. She said she was continuing consultations with her followers, intellectuals and others to take the next step with high values and for a great cause.

She said that Telangana Jagruthi workers would not rest till achieving the goal of ‘social Telangana’. “We will take everyone along to achieve social Telangana,” she said

She accused the Congress government of a massive scam in the project to bring Godavari water to Hyderabad. She alleged that Chief Minister A. Revant Reddy, in collusion with Megha Krishna Reddy, drastically increased the estimated cost and awarded the contract.

Revant Reddy handed over the project, originally designed at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore, to Megha Company by inflating the cost to Rs 7,360 crore. "Why was the project shifted to Mallanna Sagar when there was an opportunity to draw water from Kondapochamma Sagar, which is closer to Hyderabad?" she asked.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 05:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana Kavitha Telangana  INDIA Sudershan Reddy
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
3 Army Personnel Killed As Avalanche Hits Siachen Glacier In Ladakh
3 Army Personnel Killed As Avalanche Hits Siachen Glacier In Ladakh
India
PM Modi Surveys Flood-Hit Areas In Punjab, Meets Affected Residents In Gurdaspur: WATCH
PM Modi Surveys Flood-Hit Areas In Punjab, Meets Affected Residents In Gurdaspur: WATCH
India
Modi In Himachal: PM Announces Rs 1,500 Cr Package, Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia For Victims’ Families In Relief Measures
Modi In Himachal: PM Announces Rs 1,500 Cr Package, Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia For Victims’ Families In Relief Measures
Election 2025
VP Election LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi Among Early Voters As Polling Underway
PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi Among Early Voters As VP Election Underway | Live
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Nepal Crisis Deepens — Protesters Storm Party Offices, Oli May Flee To Dubai Amid Mounting Resignations
Nepal in Flames: Protestors Storm President’s Private Residence as Clashes With Police Escalate | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Foreign And Finance Ministers’ Homes Set Ablaze As Nepal Protests Turn Fiercely Anti-Government
Breaking: PM Oli’s Private Residence Set On Fire Amid Escalating Gen-Z Protests In Nepal
Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Oli Government in Crisis as 9 Ministers Resign, Law Minister’s House Torched
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget