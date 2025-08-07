Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaNo Relief For Justice Varma As SC Rejects His Plea, Paving Way For Impeachment Over Cash Row

No Relief For Justice Varma As SC Rejects His Plea, Paving Way For Impeachment Over Cash Row

Parliament will now investigate him under constitutional provisions for judicial removal. Varma's arguments challenging the committee's authority and fairness were rejected, paving the way for a potential historic impeachment.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 11:40 AM (IST)

Supreme Court Rejects Justice Yashwant Varma’s Plea, Clears Path for Impeachment Over Cash Scandal

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed Justice Yashwant Varma’s challenge to the in-house inquiry committee that recommended his impeachment, paving the way for what could be the first-ever removal of a High Court judge in independent India over misconduct.

The top court declared that the committee, formed under the supervision of then-Chief Justice Sanjiv Kumar, had legal standing and was constitutionally valid. A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and A.G. Masih called Justice Varma’s petition “not worth entertaining” and made note of his conduct, saying it was "not confidence-inspiring."

The case stems from a stunning revelation earlier this year: piles of burnt cash discovered in Justice Varma’s official residence in Delhi in March. The discovery triggered shock and outrage, leading to an internal probe and now, formal impeachment proceedings.

Probe Under Constitutional Provisions

With the court’s rejection of his plea, Justice Varma will now face an investigation by Parliament under Articles 124, 217, and 218 of the Constitution. These provisions deal with the removal of judges on grounds of proven misbehaviour or incapacity.

The impeachment process formally began on July 21, the opening day of the current Parliament session, after over 145 MPs, from both opposition and ruling parties, submitted a notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking a probe into the allegations against the judge.

Justice Varma's Defence Falls Flat

In his writ petition, Justice Varma, anonymised as ‘XXX’ in court records, presented five key arguments to block the impeachment proceedings.

He challenged the jurisdiction and authority of the in-house committee, claiming it had no constitutional basis to investigate a sitting judge. He also alleged the committee ignored crucial questions that could prove his innocence, denied him a fair hearing, and overstepped legal limits.

Justice Varma further argued that neither the Chief Justice of India nor the Supreme Court holds “power of superintendence” over High Court judges, since their tenure is protected by the Constitution. He contended the recommendation of impeachment amounted to the judiciary “usurping parliamentary authority” by empowering itself to remove judges from constitutionally held office.

However, the court rejected these claims in full, siding with the validity of the in-house procedure and reinforcing the constitutional mechanisms in place for judicial accountability.

If the impeachment is successful, Justice Varma will be the first High Court judge in independent India to be removed from office, marking a watershed moment in the country’s judicial history.

 

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 11:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Impeachment SUpreme COurt Yashwant Varma Cash Row
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'I'll have To Pay Huge Price...': Modi Says India Is Ready As US Tariffs Come Into Effect
'I'll have To Pay Huge Price...': Modi Says India Is Ready As US Tariffs Come Into Effect
Cities
This One Ritual Saved Half Of Dharali Villagers As Flash Floods Struck Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
This One Ritual Saved Half Of Dharali Villagers As Flash Floods Struck Uttarakhand
World
Trump Warns Of 'Secondary Sanctions' On India Over Oil Trade With Russia
Trump Warns Of 'Secondary Sanctions' On India Over Oil Trade With Russia
Cities
'They First Rent A House, Then Cut A Cow, And Then Masjid Opens': CM Himanta Describes 'Pattern' In Assam
'They First Rent A House, Then Cut A Cow...': CM Himanta Describes 'Pattern' In Assam
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Jhansi Police Clash with Notorious Criminal Ravi Ghoda, He Sustains Gunshot Wound
Breaking News: Uttarakhand’s Badrinath Route Closed Due to Heavy Rain and Landslide | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: After Raising Tariffs on India, Trump Hints at Possible Tariffs on China | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Mahadangal Debate Heats Up Over Aniruddhacharya’s Controversial Comments on Women | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Aniruddhacharya Faces Backlash for Misogynistic Remarks on Women | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
Breastfeeding Disconnect: 89% Hospital Births, Yet Only 41% Fed In First Hour
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget