Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav arrived in Bihar on Friday to participate in the ongoing ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’, lauding the initiative and the people supporting it. Speaking to a gathering, Yadav said, “I have come to be part of the ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ and congratulate the people of Bihar for their unwavering support.”

Yadav sharply criticized the ruling BJP, alleging that the party has repeatedly undermined constitutional rights. “The right to vote belongs to the people. Yet, the Election Commission has, in practice, turned into a tool serving the BJP government,” he asserted.

Arriving in Bihar to join the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', SP chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "... The people of Bihar are going to conduct an SIR on the Election Commission, which has become a 'Jugaad Commission' of the BJP... 'BJP ka Bihar se palayan hone jaa raha…

He praised leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav for mobilizing the yatra, describing it as a crucial effort to hold the Election Commission accountable. According to him, the initiative represents a “special investigation” and a revision of the electoral process, highlighting responsibilities that have been overlooked in states like Uttar Pradesh.

Targeting the BJP, Yadav added, “It is a party that exploits people and then abandons them. The people of Bihar deserve to understand their right to vote and ensure that democracy prevails.” He also highlighted Tejashwi Yadav’s governance, noting the creation of “lakhs of jobs” and emphasizing that the youth and citizens of Bihar have faith in his leadership.

Amit Shah Promises to Make Assam and India Free of Illegal Infiltrators

In Guwahati on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed to fulfill the BJP’s longstanding promise to rid Assam—and the entire country—of illegal foreigners. Speaking at a program commemorating the birth centenary of Assam’s first non-Congress Chief Minister, Golap Borbora, Shah stressed the government’s focus on demographic integrity.

“We had promised Assam a decade ago, but could not fulfill it entirely. Now, we will ensure Assam and the entire nation are free of illegal infiltrators,” Shah declared. He added, “I believe not a single infiltrator should remain in our country.”

Shah recounted Borbora’s pioneering voter list cleansing during the late 1970s, which uncovered over 36,000 illegal foreigners in the absence of computerized electoral rolls. He compared this to the current efforts by the Election Commission using the SIR (Systematic Identification of Registrants), lamenting that some political parties oppose the process for their own gains—a reflection of today’s “moral degradation” in politics.

Guwahati, Assam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "... When Golap Borbora became the first non-Congress Chief Minister of Assam in 1978, it was the beginning of a very big change in the political history of Assam. Despite making many mistakes in the post-independence…

BJP Sounds Poll Bugle for 2026 Assam Assembly Elections

Shah also used the occasion to signal the start of preparations for the 2026 Assam assembly elections, addressing a massive Panchayat Pratinidhi Sanmilan at Khanapara’s Veterinary College Field. Taking aim at the Congress, he claimed the party has historically supported infiltrators and maintained ties with Pakistan, contrasting it with the BJP’s development agenda under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his government must be appreciated for freeing 1,26,000 acres of land encroached by infiltrators," says Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Guwahati.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/ipZY56Nlto — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 29, 2025

Highlighting Assam’s economic transformation, Shah said the state had signed MoUs worth ₹5.18 lakh crore during a recent investment summit, with projects worth ₹1.40 lakh crore already underway. He also noted the BJP’s efforts to remove encroachments from religious sites associated with Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva and Mahapurush Madhavdev, restoring their sanctity.

Taking a swipe at Congress leaders, Shah pointed out the party’s weak performance in recent panchayat elections and specifically criticized Gaurav Gogoi, accusing him of opposing land reclamation from infiltrators. “Assam cannot be led by leaders who settle infiltrators. Leadership belongs to Modi Ji and Himanta Biswa Sarma,” Shah stated emphatically.

Urging NDA and BJP workers to prepare for the upcoming assembly polls, Shah emphasized the importance of continuing the BJP’s developmental agenda in Assam. “We must ensure a third consecutive NDA term in Assam and be ready to form the government again and again,” he said, rallying party workers for a decisive push in 2026.