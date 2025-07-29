‘Lost Mental Balance’: Nadda Remarks As Kharge Calls BJP ‘Gaddaar’, Apologises After RS Uproar

Tempers flared in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday during a discussion on ‘Operation Sindoor’ after Union Minister and Leader of the House JP Nadda remarked that the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge “lost his mental balance” while criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi — a comment that sparked uproar from the Opposition. Nadda's remarks were in response to Kharge calling the BJP 'gaddaar (traitors)'.

“He (Mallikarjun Kharge) didn’t use the words as per his stature. I want those words to be expunged. He is a senior leader, but the way he commented over the PM, I can feel his pain. He (PM Modi) kept them sitting there (in the Opposition) for the last 11 years while he happens to be the world’s most popular leader… We all should take pride in this, but since you are so indulged in your Party’s activities, that nation’s cause becomes negligible for you and after losing your ‘mental balance’, you utter unparliamentary words for PM Modi…,” Nadda remarked in the House.

VIDEO | Union Minister JP Nadda (@JPNadda) demands that the words like 'gaddar' (traitor) that were used by Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) in the House be expunged from the proceedings.



The Union Minister said, "...He (Mallikarjun Kharge) didn't use the words as… pic.twitter.com/UxirUZd6nh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2025

Realising his error, Nadda withdrew his comment immediately and clarified, “I take my word (mental balance) back. I should have said driven by emotions. I request both of the words to be expunged from the proceedings.”

Earlier, Kharge had slammed the BJP, terming the ruling party as traitors: "I have been in politics for the last 60 years, and people in the government have the audacity to call me and my friend 'gaddar' (traitors). Let me tell you who the real 'traitor' is, it is you who supported the British and did not participate in the freedom movement..."

VIDEO | Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) said, "I have been in politics for the last 60 years, and people in the government have the audacity to call me and my friend 'gaddar' (traitors). Let me tell you who the real… pic.twitter.com/mFjysCoGBk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2025

‘Shameful’: Kharge Slams Nadda’s Statement, Minister Apologises

The comment was met with immediate outrage from the Opposition benches. Kharge, while expressing his respect for Nadda and other senior BJP leaders, called the statement “shameful” and demanded an apology.

“There are a few leaders in this House I have immense respect for. Nadda ji is one of them. Rajnath ji and he are ministers who speak without losing their balance. He is telling me today. This is a matter of shame. He should apologise, I am not going to leave this alone,” Kharge said.

#WATCH | Discussion on Operation Sindoor | As Leader of House in Rajya Sabha JP Nadda withdraws his comments on him, LoP in the House Mallikarjun Kharge says, "There are a few leaders in this House I have immense respect for. Nadda ji is one of them. Rajnath ji and he are… pic.twitter.com/ZPVEYBhFNw — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2025

“He should apologise,” he demanded, warning that the matter would not be let go easily.

Nadda expressed regret and apologised. “We respect the LoP. I withdrew my words. I apologise if you are hurt. But you, too, were led astray by emotions. You went so astray that you could not be mindful of even the dignity of the PM, that is sad,” Nadda remarked.

#WATCH | Discussion on Operation Sindoor | Leader of House in Rajya Sabha JP Nadda says, "We respect the LoP. I withdrew my words. I apologise if you are hurt. But you, too, were led astray by emotions. You went so astray that you could not be mindful of even the dignity of the… pic.twitter.com/aiuSmCVB4J — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2025

Kharge Slams PM Modi’s Absence and Foreign Policy

Earlier during the discussion, Kharge had launched an attack on Prime Minister Modi for not being present during the Parliament debate on the Pahalgam terror attack, despite an all-party meeting being convened.

“While we attended the (all-party) meeting, you (PM Modi) were in Bihar doing a political rally. You should be here, in either of the Houses, while the discussion is underway. If you do not have the courage to listen, you do not deserve to be in that position,” Kharge said.

He also took aim at Modi’s foreign policy moves and silence on international remarks. Referencing US President Donald Trump’s claims about the Indo-Pak standoff, Kharge said, “PM Modi, who went all the way to the US and held a rally for his friend Trump, even said there, ‘Phir ek baar Trump sarkar (Once again, Trump government).’ Now, he should openly condemn his dear friend, who recently claimed that five jets were downed during the Indo-Pak standoff.”

The Congress President continued to question the Modi government’s commitment to security, saying, “Home Minister Amit Shah visited Kashmir on the 7th and 8th of April and claimed that under Modi Ji’s leadership, the anti-terror ecosystem has tripled. If that’s the case, then how did those people manage to enter Pahalgam?”

Kharge also raised suspicions about the Prime Minister’s cancelled Kashmir visit just days before the attack. “Prime Minister Modi had cancelled his schedule twice. I had previously asked about this in writing, but to this day I have not received any response. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled his Kashmir visit three days before the attack. Did the government have prior knowledge of a possible attack? You allowed tourists to visit the area, yet the Home Minister whispers in ears saying, ‘Don’t go to Kashmir, the situation isn’t good.’ Is this your idea of patriotism, that to save yourself, it’s acceptable if others lose their lives?”