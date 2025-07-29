'Zimmedari Lijiye': Priyanka Gandhi Slams Govt Over Pahalgam Attack

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday cornered the Centre over the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives in April. Speaking in Lok Sabha, she said, "Yesterday, the Defence Minister spoke for an hour, during which he spoke about terrorism, protecting the country, and also gave a history lesson. But one thing was left out- How did this attack happen?..."

She asked the government to take responsibility for the dastardly attack on tourists in Kashmir.

#WATCH | In Lok Sabha, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "... Yesterday, the Defence Minister spoke for an hour, during which he spoke about terrorism, protecting the country, and also gave a history lesson. But one thing was left out- How did this attack happen?..." pic.twitter.com/as9gAbNCjr — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2025

The Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad asked why there was not even one security personnel present at the Baisaran Valley at the time of the attack.

"Is the safety and security of the citizens not the responsibility of the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Defence Minister?... Most of the people who are sitting in this House today have a security cover...But on that day in Pahalgam, 26 people were killed in front of their families. All those people who were present in Baisaran Valley on that day did not have any security. No matter how many operations you conduct, you cannot hide behind the truth," she added.

Speaking in the House, Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier said all three terrorists killed by the Army under Operation Mahadev were behind the Pahalgam attack.

"There is no room for doubt. I am holding the ballistic report, six scientists have cross-checked it and confirmed to me over video call that the bullets fired at Pahalgam and the bullets fired from these guns are a 100 per cent match," he said.