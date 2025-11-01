Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaIndiGo Jeddah–Hyderabad Flight Diverted To Mumbai After 'Human Bomb' Threat Email

IndiGo Jeddah–Hyderabad Flight Diverted To Mumbai After 'Human Bomb' Threat Email

Hyderabad airport received a threat email claiming a "human bomb" on an IndiGo flight from Jeddah.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 05:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hyderabad, Nov 1 (PTI) The Rajiv Gandhi International (RGIA) Airport here received a threat email on Saturday claiming that there was a "human bomb" onboard an IndiGo flight from Jeddah to Hyderabad, following which the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai where it landed safely, police said.

The airport authorities lodged a complaint with police, saying they received the threat email at around 5.30 am which warned them to "prevent landing of IndiGo (flight) in Hyderabad".

The email further stated "...onboard LTTE-ISI operatives have planned a major 1984 Madras Airport Modus operandi style blast", police said.

All stakeholders were alerted and the flight was diverted to Mumbai airport where it safely landed, they said adding "all (security) checks were carried out and no issue was found".

Based on the complaint a case was registered. Further investigation is on, police added.

In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said, “A security threat was received for IndiGo flight 6E 68 operating from Jeddah to Hyderabad on November 1 and the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai." According to IndiGO, following the established protocol, the airline informed the relevant authorities immediately and fully cooperated with them in carrying out the necessary security checks before the aircraft was cleared for further operations.

"We made all efforts to minimise inconvenience to our customers including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates," the airline spokesperson stated. PTI VVK GDK IAS VVK ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 05:41 PM (IST)
Hyderabad IndiGo
