Jammu-Kashmir: 2 Terrorists Killed, 3 Soldiers Injured As Encounter Underway In Kulgam Forests

Two unidentified terrorists were gunned down while three soldiers sustained injuries during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday, officials stated.

Security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Guddar forest area after receiving intelligence about the presence of militants. The situation escalated when the suspected terrorists opened fire on the forces, leading to a fierce gun battle, news agency PTI reported.

The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army, in a post on X, said, “Based on specific intelligence input by JKP, joint search operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar in Guddar forest of #Kulgam. Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and, upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist has been eliminated and a junior commissioned officer suffered injuries.”

Update : OP GUDDAR, Kulgam



One more terrorist has been eliminated in the ongoing Operation at Guddar forest of #Kulgam. One soldier suffered injuries and is being evacuated for requisite medical care. Identity of terrorists is being ascertained.



Operation is in progress.… — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) September 8, 2025

The Army later confirmed that another terrorist was neutralised in the continuing operation, taking the total count to two. It added, “One more terrorist has been eliminated in the ongoing operation at Guddar forest of #Kulgam. One soldier suffered injuries and is being evacuated for requisite medical care. Identity of terrorists is being ascertained.” The Army stated that the operation is still in progress.

3 Soldiers Injured During Operation Guddar

According to PTI, officials said three soldiers were injured in the exchange of fire. A junior commissioned officer (JCO) was among those hurt and has been shifted for medical treatment. The condition of the injured personnel has not been disclosed yet.

NIA Raids Across Five States, J&K

In a parallel development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at 22 locations in a terror conspiracy case. According to officials, searches were conducted across Jammu and Kashmir and five other states.

The agency confirmed that nine locations were raided in Jammu and Kashmir—including Baramulla, Kulgam, Anantnag and Pulwama—along with eight in Bihar, two in Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The searches are part of an ongoing probe into a wider terror conspiracy, officials added.