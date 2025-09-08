Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesNIA Conducts Early Morning Search In Terror Case In Kashmir's Baramulla

The NIA is carrying out searches in 22 locations across five states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Raids are being carried out in Baramulla, Kulgam and some other places. 

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 09:03 AM (IST)
Baramulla: A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out an early morning raid at a house of Umer Rashid Lone in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla as part of an ongoing investigation in a terror-related case.

The raids were carried out in Zangam Village of Pattan town in the district. The NIA is carrying out searches in 22 locations across five states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Raids are being carried out in Baramulla, Kulgam and some other places. 

Meanwhile, firing was heard during a search operation in the Guddar area of Kulgam. The search operation was launched after information about the presence of militants in the area.

 

(This is developing copy, and more details will be added soon.)

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 09:03 AM (IST)
