'Human GPS' Terrorist From Pakistan Killed In J&K Encounter

One of the two terrorists gunned down in last week’s encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gurez sector has been identified as Bagu Khan, a notorious figure better known as the “human GPS.”

Khan, also called Samundar Chacha, had been on the radar of Indian security agencies for nearly three decades. Officials said he was wanted for his role in more than 100 infiltration attempts since 1995. His ability to memorise and navigate cross-border routes without detection earned him the chilling nickname, reported PTI.

Security personnel recovered Khan’s identity card, which confirmed that he was a resident of Pakistan. Sources added that he was linked to the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group.

Khan’s decades-long run came to an end on 23 August, when Indian forces thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC). According to the Army, vigilant troops noticed suspicious movement and confronted the infiltrators. The terrorists responded with indiscriminate gunfire, prompting security forces to retaliate. In the exchange, Khan and another militant were killed.

“Based on intelligence provided by Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding a possible infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and J&K Police in the Gurez sector. Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists,” the Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X.