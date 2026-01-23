JeM Terrorist Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In J&K's Kathua

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaJeM Terrorist Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In J&K's Kathua

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 06:50 PM (IST)

A Pakistani terrorist affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Friday.

Inspector General of Police (Jammu range) Bhim Sen Tuti said the terrorist was neutralised during a joint operation conducted in the general area of Billawar by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

"A Pakistani Jaish terrorist has been neutralised by a small JKP (J&K Police) team in a joint operation with the Army and CRPF in the general area of Billawar," the Jammu police chief said in a post on X.

Officials identified the slain militant as Usman, a commander of the JeM outfit. A large cache of arms and ammunition, including an M4 automatic rifle, was recovered from his possession, they said.

Security forces have intensified operations in the area, and further investigations are underway to ascertain the circumstances of the infiltration and the militant’s activities in the region.

The White Knight Corps said that acting on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation was launched by the Army and Police on January 23 in the general area Parhetar, Kathua. 

"The area was cordoned, and contact was established. In a precise strike by the joint forces, 1 Foreign Terrorist has been eliminated. Search operations are continuing," the White Knight Corps said, as reported by ANI. 

Published at : 23 Jan 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
