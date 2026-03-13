New LPG Booking Rules: Urban Users Must Wait 25 Days, Rural Consumers 45 Days

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Amid rising tensions in the Middle East and growing concerns over cooking gas availability, the government has introduced changes to LPG cylinder booking and delivery rules to ensure fair access for all consumers.

Officials said there is no shortage of LPG in the country, but the changes have been made after some consumers began booking more cylinders than required, putting pressure on supply.

The revised regulations primarily affect the interval between bookings and the delivery verification process.

New Booking Interval Introduced

The government has introduced a fixed waiting period before consumers can book their next LPG cylinder after receiving one.

Under the revised rules:

Consumers in urban areas will have to wait at least 25 days after receiving a cylinder before booking the next one.

The next booking can only be made after completion of the 25-day period.

In rural and remote areas, the waiting period has been extended to 45 days.

Officials said the measure aims to prevent consumers from accumulating more cylinders than required and to ensure that gas supply is distributed more evenly among users.

Government Says There Is No LPG Shortage

The government has maintained that cooking gas supplies in the country remain adequate.

According to officials:

Domestic LPG production has increased by about 28 percent.

Additional supplies can be arranged from international sources if required.

On average, cylinders are delivered within two to three days after booking.

Authorities have also urged consumers not to panic or place unnecessary bookings, stating that under normal circumstances people should not face major difficulties in getting LPG cylinders.

OTP-Based Delivery Verification Introduced

To make the delivery process more transparent and secure, an OTP verification system has also been introduced in most areas.

The process works as follows:

When the delivery person arrives with the cylinder, an OTP will be sent to the consumer’s registered mobile number.

The consumer must share the OTP with the delivery person before accepting the cylinder.

Without the OTP, the delivery will not be marked as complete in the system.

Officials said the system has been introduced to prevent issues such as incorrect deliveries and fake entries in the distribution process.