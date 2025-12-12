Jairam Ramesh Claims Amit Shah Lied In Lok Sabha Speech, Cites Rajmohan Gandhi’s Rebuttal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







New Delhi [India], December 12: Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has mounted a fresh attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In a post on X, Ramesh alleged that the Home Minister had lied in the Lok Sabha.

"The eminent historian-author and ex-MP Rajmohan Gandhi exposes one blatant lie told by the Union Home Minister yesterday in the Lok Sabha. Rajmohan's paternal grandfather was the Mahatma while his maternal grandfather was C. Rajagopalachari," he said in his post.

In his post the Congress RS MP also posted a video of Rajmohan Gandhi who says, " When the question of the Congress President arose in 1946, many Congress Provincial Committees proposed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's name to be made President. Gandhi ji told Sardar Patel, "You withdraw your name." He told Kripalani, "You withdraw your name." Both of them immediately withdrew their names. And the Congress leaders, the people of the Working Committee who were present, they proposed that Jawaharlal Nehru be appointed. So, Jawaharlal Nehru became the President."

"When the question of becoming Prime Minister arose, because Jawaharlal Nehru was the Congress President, he was the one who received the invitation: "You form the government now." But to think that the discussions happening at that time--or the proposals to make Sardar Patel the President--were proposals to make him the Prime Minister is incorrect," Rajmohan Gandhi further says

Earlier, during the debate on election reforms in the Lok Sabha, Amit Shah Shah hit back at Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of Vote Chori saying, "There are three criteria of vote theft. First, when there's an invalid voter, second, when you win an election through wrong measures, third, when you defy the mandate. I would like to tell you about three incidents of voter chori. First, after independence, the country's PM was to be elected...Sardar Patel got 28 votes, and Jawaharlal Nehru got two votes. But Jawaharlal Nehru became the Prime Minister. "

However, the Congress has taken offence to this alleging that the HM did not answer their allegations directly and deviated from the discussion.

