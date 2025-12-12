Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A dense layer of haze rolled back into Delhi on Thursday morning, casting a dull, grey canopy over landmark stretches such as Kartavya Path and India Gate. Early visuals showed familiar scenes of smog hanging low across the city, a stark reminder of the capital’s enduring battle with toxic air.

Commuters travelling through Dhaula Kuan were met with an even heavier blanket of pollution, with visibility dropping sharply and morning travel turning hazardous for thousands on the road.

VIDEO | Delhi: A layer of haze envelops parts of the national capital as air quality remains in 'poor' category. Morning visuals from Kartavya Path, India Gate areas.





AQI Spikes Across Key Locations

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 337 in Dhaula Kuan, firmly placing the area in the ‘Very Poor’ category. Anand Vihar reported even worse numbers, with the AQI climbing to 386. PM2.5 remained the dominant pollutant, dangerously fine particles capable of travelling deep into the lungs. Coupled with fog, pollution dramatically hampered visibility across several pockets of the city.

#WATCH | Delhi | Visuals from the Dhaula Kuan area this morning as a layer of toxic smog blankets the city.



AQI (Air Quality Index) around the area is 337, categorised as 'Very Poor', as claimed by CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board).

Doctors have advised children, senior citizens, and people with respiratory issues to avoid stepping outdoors unless absolutely necessary.

Pollution Levels Worsen After Brief Breather

After two days of the AQI stabilising in the ‘Poor’ category, Delhi’s air quality deteriorated again on Thursday. The city’s average AQI rose sharply to 305, compared with 259 the day before. Experts warn that there is no immediate improvement in sight, with pollution levels expected to linger in the same range.

CPCB figures showed a steady rise through the day, AQI readings climbed from 287 at 8 am to 295 by noon before slipping into the ‘Very Poor’ range by evening.

Falling Wind Speed Traps Pollutants

Meteorologists attribute the sudden spike in pollution to a significant drop in wind speed. Winds that were blowing at nearly 20 kmph on Wednesday slowed drastically to 5–8 kmph on Thursday, briefly picking up to around 12 kmph, still insufficient to disperse accumulated pollutants.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of Skymet Meteorology, noted that two weak western disturbances are expected to influence the region from Saturday onwards, but these systems are unlikely to increase wind speed. As a result, pollutants may continue to stagnate close to the surface.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, also projects that the city will remain in the ‘Very Poor’ category throughout the coming week.

Most Monitoring Stations Report High Pollution

Out of Delhi’s 39 continuous monitoring stations, 25 recorded AQI levels above 300. Rohini emerged as the most polluted location, followed by NSIT Dwarka. Light to moderate fog is also expected between 13 and 15 December, potentially worsening visibility during early morning hours.

Cold Conditions Tighten Their Grip

Delhi’s minimum temperature dipped to 8.6°C, slightly below the seasonal average, while the maximum touched 25.6°C, a notch above normal. Weather officials say that the night temperature is likely to remain between 7°C and 9°C on Friday but may rise from Saturday as the incoming western disturbance begins to influence the region. “Minimum temperatures increase when a western disturbance affects the area and drop once it weakens,” a Met official explained.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects the minimum temperature to rise to 8–10°C on 13 December and 10–12°C on 14 December. Maximum temperatures are likely to remain steady between 23°C and 25°C over the next few days.