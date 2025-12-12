Indian Artefacts Among 600 British Empire Items Stolen In UK Museum Heist; CCTV Image Surfaces

Months after a high-profile burglary at the Bristol Museum, police in the United Kingdom on Thursday released CCTV images capturing four men suspected of carrying out the theft. The incident, which occurred on September 25, involved more than 600 stolen artefacts connected to the history of the British Empire and Commonwealth — making it one of the most significant cultural thefts in recent years.

Police Appeal For Public Assistance

Avon and Somerset Police said the missing collection holds “significant cultural value” and urged the public to help identify the suspects. “Detectives investigating a high-value burglary of museum artefacts are appealing for the public’s help to identify these people,” the force said in a statement, noting that any lead could prove crucial.

Investigators revealed that the burglars targeted items from the museum’s British Empire and Commonwealth collection, an archive that includes household possessions, letters, photographs, and memorabilia belonging to Britons who lived and worked across colonial territories. The collection is curated to help visitors understand not only the administrative machinery of the Empire but also the everyday lives of those who shaped and sustained it.

Priceless Artefacts Among Items Stolen

Among the stolen objects were an ivory Buddha and a waist belt buckle that once belonged to an East India Company officer — both valued for their historic significance rather than monetary worth. Detective Constable Dan Burgan called the burglary “a significant loss for the city,” stressing that many pieces had been donated over time. “These items form part of a collection that provides insight into a multi-layered part of British history, and we are hoping that members of the public can help us to bring those responsible to justice,” he said.

Four Suspects Captured On CCTV

The newly released images show four white male suspects wearing distinctive clothing. One appears in a white cap, black jacket, light trousers, and black trainers; another wears a grey hooded jacket with black trousers and black trainers. A third man is seen sporting a green cap, black jacket, light shorts, and white trainers. The fourth suspect, described as larger-built, is dressed in a two-toned orange and navy/black puffed jacket, black trousers, and black-and-white trainers.

We want to speak to the people, pictured, after museum artefacts were stolen in Bristol.



The burglary happened in the Cumberland Road area between 1-2am on Thursday 25 September.



If you can help, call 101 ref 5225269603 or contact Crimestoppers.https://t.co/g1cWBLtfab — Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) December 11, 2025

