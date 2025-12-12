Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIndian Artefacts Among 600 British Empire Items Stolen In UK Museum Heist; CCTV Image Surfaces

Indian Artefacts Among 600 British Empire Items Stolen In UK Museum Heist; CCTV Image Surfaces

Police release CCTV of four suspects after 600+ artefacts tied to the British Empire and Commonwealth were stolen from Bristol Museum.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 09:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Months after a high-profile burglary at the Bristol Museum, police in the United Kingdom on Thursday released CCTV images capturing four men suspected of carrying out the theft. The incident, which occurred on September 25, involved more than 600 stolen artefacts connected to the history of the British Empire and Commonwealth — making it one of the most significant cultural thefts in recent years.

Police Appeal For Public Assistance

Avon and Somerset Police said the missing collection holds “significant cultural value” and urged the public to help identify the suspects. “Detectives investigating a high-value burglary of museum artefacts are appealing for the public’s help to identify these people,” the force said in a statement, noting that any lead could prove crucial.

Investigators revealed that the burglars targeted items from the museum’s British Empire and Commonwealth collection, an archive that includes household possessions, letters, photographs, and memorabilia belonging to Britons who lived and worked across colonial territories. The collection is curated to help visitors understand not only the administrative machinery of the Empire but also the everyday lives of those who shaped and sustained it.

Priceless Artefacts Among Items Stolen

Among the stolen objects were an ivory Buddha and a waist belt buckle that once belonged to an East India Company officer — both valued for their historic significance rather than monetary worth. Detective Constable Dan Burgan called the burglary “a significant loss for the city,” stressing that many pieces had been donated over time. “These items form part of a collection that provides insight into a multi-layered part of British history, and we are hoping that members of the public can help us to bring those responsible to justice,” he said.

Four Suspects Captured On CCTV

The newly released images show four white male suspects wearing distinctive clothing. One appears in a white cap, black jacket, light trousers, and black trainers; another wears a grey hooded jacket with black trousers and black trainers. A third man is seen sporting a green cap, black jacket, light shorts, and white trainers. The fourth suspect, described as larger-built, is dressed in a two-toned orange and navy/black puffed jacket, black trousers, and black-and-white trainers.

 

ALSO READ: 'No Visa For Visits Aimed At Child Citizenship': US Tightens Birth Tourism Rules

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 09:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
British UK
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Indian Artefacts Among 600 British Empire Items Stolen In UK Museum Heist; CCTV Image Surfaces
Indian Artefacts Among 600 British Empire Items Stolen In UK Museum Heist; CCTV Image Surfaces
India
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 91
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 91
World
Trade, Energy, Defence: What PM Modi-Trump Discussed In 'Warm Conversation' Amid Tariff Tensions
Trade, Energy, Defence: What PM Modi-Trump Discussed In 'Warm Conversation' Amid Tariff Tensions
World
Trump 'Extremely Frustrated' With Russia, Ukraine Over Delays In Peace Deal, Says White House
Trump 'Extremely Frustrated' With Russia, Ukraine Over Delays In Peace Deal, Says White House
Advertisement

Videos

Luthra Brothers Detained at Phuket’s Indigo Hotel; India Begins Extradition Process
Goa Club Fire: Luthra Brothers Detained in Thailand, Extradition to India Underway
Goa Nightclub Fire: After 25 Deaths in Goa Fire, Club Owners Caught Hiding in Thailand
Breaking: Farmers Clash With Police in Hanumangarh, Vehicles Torched in Protest
Rajasthan Protest Update: Farmers Stick to Demands as Tibbi Tension Remains High After Violent Ethanol Plant Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget