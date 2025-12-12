Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 90

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 10:38 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Chakurkar passed away on Friday at the age of 90. He breathed his last at around 6:30 a.m. at his residence Devvar in Latur.

Shivraj Patil Chakurkar served as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and held several Union ministerial portfolios. Throughout his political career, he held many prominent positions and played an active role in India’s constitutional processes.

Shivraj Patil, an influential Congress leader from Chakur in Latur, was elected to the Lok Sabha seven times from the Latur constituency. Even after losing the 2004 Lok Sabha election, he was entrusted with the responsibilities of Union Home Minister and other central roles through the Rajya Sabha.

The Congress party and its workers have expressed deep grief over his death and extended condolences to his family.

Held Key Responsibilities Under Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi

Shivraj Patil was regarded as an important and experienced figure in Indian politics. He graduated in Science from Osmania University and studied Law at Mumbai University. He was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Latur in 1980 and won seven consecutive elections until 1999, emerging as a prominent leader in Parliament.

He held key ministerial portfolios in the governments of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. From 1991 to 1996, he served as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. He represented India in several parliamentary conferences across the world. 

Patil also held several important roles in the Congress party under Sonia Gandhi’s leadership. Despite losing the 2004 general election, he was appointed Union Home Minister due to the party’s trust in him.

However, after the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, he resigned, taking moral responsibility for the security lapses.

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 09:15 AM (IST)
