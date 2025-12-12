Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldTrade, Energy, Defence: What PM Modi-Trump Discussed In 'Warm Conversation' Amid Tariff Tensions

Modi and Trump speak amid tariff tensions, backing deeper cooperation as India and the U.S. push for progress in long-delayed trade negotiations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 08:22 AM (IST)
With India–U.S. trade negotiations at a crucial juncture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump held an important phone call on Thursday to review the state of the relationship and assess ongoing diplomatic efforts. People familiar with the discussion said the leaders examined multiple aspects of cooperation, ranging from trade and energy to defense and regional security.

Tariff Tensions Shape Diplomatic Outreach

The call came just months after President Trump sharply increased tariffs on Indian imports to 50 percent, citing India’s continued energy dealings with Russia. The move sparked new friction in the economic partnership, making the timing of Thursday’s conversation especially noteworthy. Analysts viewed the exchange as an attempt to lower the temperature and keep negotiations on a constructive track.

Prime Minister Modi described the conversation as “warm and engaging” on X. “Had a very warm and engaging conversation with President Trump. We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments. India and the U.S. will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity,” he wrote, highlighting the collaborative tone.

Trade Teams Push For A Breakthrough In New Delhi

Parallel to the leaders’ call, U.S. and Indian trade officials launched two days of negotiations in New Delhi. A senior U.S. official told the Senate that India had submitted its strongest proposals yet for a long-discussed bilateral trade pact. However, market access for American meat and dairy remains a sticking point, with New Delhi navigating domestic sensitivities that have repeatedly complicated previous rounds of talks, as per a report on India Today.

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 08:22 AM (IST)
