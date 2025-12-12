A massive fire at a Goa nightclub claimed the lives of 25 people on December 6. At the time of the incident, the entire family of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the club owners, had travelled to Delhi to attend a wedding. As soon as news of the fire at Birch by Romeo Lane in Goa reached them, the Luthra brothers immediately planned to leave for Thailand.

Documents submitted in a Goa court revealed that at 1:17 a.m. on December 7, just an hour after the fire, the two booked tickets to Phuket and departed India by 5:20 a.m.

Luthra Brothers’ Anticipatory Bail Rejected

Delhi’s Rohini Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of both brothers. Considering the seriousness of the matter, Additional Judge Vandana dismissed their petition, clearing the way for their arrest.

The Goa government’s lawyer told the court, “They fled, hid, and are now asking for leniency.” The lawyer also stated that the brothers fled immediately after the fire and were avoiding legal procedures.

Goa Police said the brothers are accused of organizing a fire show without adequate precautions or fire-safety equipment and without providing other necessary safety measures. They also face charges related to causing injuries, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and murder.

Interpol Issued Blue Corner Notice Against Luthra Brothers

Goa Police, through the Ministry of External Affairs and the CBI, had sought assistance from the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) for their arrest. Following this request, Interpol issued a Blue Corner Notice against them.

The Luthra brothers, their business partner, manager, and several employees are residents of Delhi. Therefore, along with Goa Police, Delhi Police is also investigating the fire incident. A case has been registered in Delhi as well.

Safety Measures Strengthened After Goa Club Fire

In view of the Goa incident and the upcoming Christmas–New Year celebrations, the Delhi Fire Service has instructed officials to immediately inspect fire-safety arrangements at public places such as restaurants, hotels, and clubs.

The North Goa district administration has banned fireworks at nightclubs, hotels, and other tourist-frequented locations. The nightclub fire was caused by electric pyrotechnics.