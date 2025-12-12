Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesLuthra Brothers Were At Delhi Wedding When Fire Engulfed Goa Club, Left For Thailand Immediately

Luthra Brothers Were At Delhi Wedding When Fire Engulfed Goa Club, Left For Thailand Immediately

The Luthra brothers, their business partner, manager, and several employees are residents of Delhi. Therefore, along with Goa Police, Delhi Police is also investigating the fire incident.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 08:02 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A massive fire at a Goa nightclub claimed the lives of 25 people on December 6. At the time of the incident, the entire family of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the club owners, had travelled to Delhi to attend a wedding. As soon as news of the fire at Birch by Romeo Lane in Goa reached them, the Luthra brothers immediately planned to leave for Thailand.

Documents submitted in a Goa court revealed that at 1:17 a.m. on December 7, just an hour after the fire, the two booked tickets to Phuket and departed India by 5:20 a.m.

Luthra Brothers’ Anticipatory Bail Rejected

Delhi’s Rohini Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of both brothers. Considering the seriousness of the matter, Additional Judge Vandana dismissed their petition, clearing the way for their arrest.

The Goa government’s lawyer told the court, “They fled, hid, and are now asking for leniency.” The lawyer also stated that the brothers fled immediately after the fire and were avoiding legal procedures.

Goa Police said the brothers are accused of organizing a fire show without adequate precautions or fire-safety equipment and without providing other necessary safety measures. They also face charges related to causing injuries, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and murder.

Interpol Issued Blue Corner Notice Against Luthra Brothers

Goa Police, through the Ministry of External Affairs and the CBI, had sought assistance from the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) for their arrest. Following this request, Interpol issued a Blue Corner Notice against them.

The Luthra brothers, their business partner, manager, and several employees are residents of Delhi. Therefore, along with Goa Police, Delhi Police is also investigating the fire incident. A case has been registered in Delhi as well.

Safety Measures Strengthened After Goa Club Fire

In view of the Goa incident and the upcoming Christmas–New Year celebrations, the Delhi Fire Service has instructed officials to immediately inspect fire-safety arrangements at public places such as restaurants, hotels, and clubs.

The North Goa district administration has banned fireworks at nightclubs, hotels, and other tourist-frequented locations. The nightclub fire was caused by electric pyrotechnics.

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 08:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Goa Fire Goa Fire Tragedy Luthra Brothers Goa Club Tragedy
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Speaks To Donald Trump, Both Leaders Review India-US Strategic Partnership In Call
PM Modi Speaks To Donald Trump, Both Leaders Review India-US Strategic Partnership In Call
World
Trump 'Extremely Frustrated' With Russia, Ukraine Over Delays In Peace Deal, Says White House
Trump 'Extremely Frustrated' With Russia, Ukraine Over Delays In Peace Deal, Says White House
India
Election Commission Revises SIR Schedule, Check Last Date For Filling Form In UP And Other States
Election Commission Revises SIR Schedule, Check Last Date For Filling Form In UP And Other States
Cities
No Relief For Luthra Brothers As Delhi Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail In Goa Nightclub Fire Case
No Relief For Luthra Brothers As Delhi Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail In Goa Nightclub Fire Case
Advertisement

Videos

Luthra Brothers Detained at Phuket’s Indigo Hotel; India Begins Extradition Process
Goa Club Fire: Luthra Brothers Detained in Thailand, Extradition to India Underway
Goa Nightclub Fire: After 25 Deaths in Goa Fire, Club Owners Caught Hiding in Thailand
Breaking: Farmers Clash With Police in Hanumangarh, Vehicles Torched in Protest
Rajasthan Protest Update: Farmers Stick to Demands as Tibbi Tension Remains High After Violent Ethanol Plant Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget