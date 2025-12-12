The Luthra brothers, Gaurav (44) and Saurabh (40), who own the Romeo Lane chain of nightclubs and cafes, have been denied anticipatory bail in Delhi after claiming they feared being “lynched in Goa” following a devastating fire at their North Goa nightclub, Birch by Romeo Lane, which claimed 25 lives last Saturday.

The brothers had fled India for Thailand hours after the fire, prompting Goa police to charge them with murder, manslaughter, and other offences related to the tragedy.

Bail Plea Rejected by Delhi Court

In their bail application filed at the Rohini court in Delhi, the brothers sought four-week transit anticipatory bail, arguing that returning to India immediately posed a threat to their lives. Represented by senior advocates Sidharth Luthra and Tanvir Ahmed Mir, they insisted that the bail was necessary only to allow them to approach courts in Goa for further relief.

However, Additional Sessions Judge Vandana rejected their plea on Thursday, December 11, noting:

“The nature of offence, prima facie, is grave and serious in nature.” The judge also dismissed their claims that medical conditions, including Gaurav Luthra’s seizure disorder and hypertension—warranted temporary relief, calling the medical documents “old” and insufficient to justify bail.

Escape to Thailand: Evidence of Concealment

The court highlighted discrepancies in the brothers’ account of their escape. Flight documents showed tickets to Phuket were booked at 1:17 am on December 7, with the flight departing at 5:20 am, after the fire had already started just before midnight.

“This fact was concealed,” the judge noted, contradicting the lawyers’ claim that the brothers had left Thailand before the blaze occurred.

Additionally, the court observed that the nightclub’s licence, trade licence, and lease had already expired, undermining claims of legitimate operational activity at the time of the fire.

Court Rejects “Immediate Threat” Argument

The Luthras’ lawyers had argued that returning to Goa would expose them to irreversible harm and “persecution” by authorities, citing the bulldozer action against their other properties. One brother reportedly told the court:

“There is a direct threat to my safety. I will be lynched in Goa. My other restaurants have been bulldozed straight away…We will join the investigation…I shall be prosecuted but not persecuted.”

Judge Vandana, however, disagreed, stating:

“The action taken by the investigating authority or by the court, as per law, cannot be said to be an apprehension of threat to life.” She concluded there was no ground to grant transit anticipatory bail or suspend the Look Out Circular (LOC), while clarifying the brothers were free to approach a competent court in Goa for relief.

Goa Crackdown Continues

The State of Goa informed the Delhi court that the brothers had concealed facts and were attempting to evade the law. Authorities have continued a post-fire crackdown on illegalities in nightclubs and tourist establishments.

‘Goya The Night Club’ in Vagator was sealed for being constructed on agricultural land.

The state banned fireworks, sparklers, pyrotechnics, flame-thrower devices, and smoke generators inside tourist establishments, as fireworks were linked to the deadly blaze.

Charges and Deportation

Goa police allege the Luthras organised a fire show without proper safety measures, resulting in injuries and deaths. They face multiple charges, including murder, manslaughter, and culpable homicide.

Officials confirmed that deportation from Thailand is underway, with the brothers expected to return to India after exit formalities.

Reactions from Authorities

Union Minister Shripad Naik, from Goa, expressed surprise at their flight:

“Yes, both of them are arrested. Why run away when such a big tragedy has happened?” Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant assured that a team from Goa Police and CBI would bring the brothers back to India “as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, a Goa court remanded Ajay Gupta, a partner in the nightclub, to seven days of police custody. Gupta claimed he had no operational role, calling himself a “sleeping partner.” Authorities have also arrested five managers and staff members connected to the club.